Egg Replacement Ingredients Market To Reach USD 1622.1 Million By 2028 | Cargill Incorporated, Glanbia Plc., Ingredion

Egg Replacement Ingredients Market Is Anticipated To Grow With Launch Of Nestlé’s Alternative Ingredients For Egg And Shrimps

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egg Replacement Ingredients Market Is Anticipated To Grow With Launch Of Nestlé’s Alternative Ingredients For Egg And Shrimps , Egg replacement ingredients are an excellent egg substitute and are widely used to replace egg in food.

In terms of revenue, the global egg replacement ingredients market is expected to reach around US$ 1622.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Overview:

Egg Replacements are available in many forms. Some people use them because they are allergic to eggs, while others use them because they are vegetarian. Most egg substitutes come in a powder form and are mixed with water to create a smooth paste. They are usually used as an egg substitute in enriched breads. They can also be used as thickeners in custards and sauces. One of the most popular substitutes for eggs is arrowroot powder. This flour-like substance is rich in protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids. It can be ground to mimic the texture of eggs, and it can replace one egg completely.

Market Dynamics:

Growing consumption of organic, plant-based food due to its nutritional benefits compared to gluten, dairy, and non-veg food is projected to propel growth of the global egg replacement ingredients market over the forecast period. With growing awareness regarding health among people, consumption of plant-based ingredients is increasing. In October 2021, Nestle launched plant-based alternatives for egg and shrimp that imitate the nutrition, taste, and performance of the originals. The alternative for egg is branded Garden Gourmet vEGGie in Europe and the shrimp alternative is branded as Garden Gourmet Vrimp.

However, high price of final product and unmatched taste effects of egg replacement ingredients to eggs are the factors expected to hamper growth of the global egg replacement ingredients market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

Outbreak of COVID-19 in China has affected the global egg replacement ingredients market adversely. Due to the outbreak of this pandemic many of the countries announced nationwide lockdowns, which resulted into disruption of market activities including manufacturing, and distribution procedures of many industries including food and beverages. It also disrupted economic growth of several nations. However, ease in the lockdown regulation and declining number of COVID-19 cases is anticipated to support the growth of the global egg replacement ingredient market.

Key Takeaways:

The global egg replacement ingredients market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, owing to Avian Influenza Outbreaks. For instance, recently in December 2021, government of Israel reported outbreak of Avian influenza calling a state-of-emergency, which involved 320,000 hens and 244,000 hens.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth in the global egg replacement ingredients market during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of cholesterol-related diseases, and increasing influence of the western culture and food choices.

Major players involved in the global egg replacement ingredients market are Cargill Incorporated, Glanbia Plc., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Opportunities in the Market

The rise of a number of vegan populations around the world is expected to boost the market for egg substitute ingredients. The United Kingdom launched more vegan products than any other country in 2018. According to the Vegan Society, demand for meat-free food increased by 987 percent in the United Kingdom in 2017, and going vegan was predicted to be the biggest food trend in 2018. Furthermore, the plant-based market in the United Kingdom was worth £443 million in 2018.The Canadian bakery product market is expected to grow at a compound annualised rate of 3.4 percent from 2018 to 2022, according to the University of British Columbia (UBC). Furthermore, each year, bread sales accounted for the majority of baked goods sales. Bread sales totaled $3.5 billion (USD) in 2017, accounting for nearly 63 percent of total sales.

Market Taxonomy

Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market, By Ingredient:

Starch

Milk Protein Formulation

Soy Products

Algal Flour

Proteins

Others

Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market, By Application:

Chocolates

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes/Pastries/Muffins/Breads

Mayonnaise

Noodles & Pasta

Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market, By End-user:

Commercial

Large Scale Food Manufacturers

Small Scale Food Manufacturers

Household

Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market, By Form:

Liquid

powder

