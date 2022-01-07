Household Induction Cooktops Market 2022 Sales, Size, Share, Growth and Trend Forecast to 2027 | AB Electrolux, Haier

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Global household induction cooktops market is estimated to surpass US$ 15,780.5 Mn by the end of 2027 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecasted period (2020 to 2027)

Household induction cook-tops are advanced cooking appliances that operate on the principle of electromagnetic radiations. Induction cooktops heat up quickly and are simple to clean. Food is also said to cook faster and lose less heat when compared to conventional cooktops. Induction cooktops are also considered to be far more energy-efficient than gas cooktops. The increase in the working population is also expected to drive market growth, as cooking food on induction cooktops takes less time. Female labour force participation is high in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and Argentina. Furthermore, the growing urban population will provide significant growth opportunities for the household induction cook-tops market.

Major Key players in this Market:

· AB Electrolux

· Daewoo Electronics Corporation

· Whirlpool Corporation

· Haier Group

· LG Electronics

· Panasonic Corporation

· Philips Electronics

· Videocon Industries Limited

· Robert Bosch Gmbh

· Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd.

· Stoves Appliance Company (Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd.)

· Miele & Cie. Kg.Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Household Induction Cooktops market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Regional Classification

The Household Induction Cooktops market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

