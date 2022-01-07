Kombucha Tea Market to reach $4.5 billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

kombucha tea

Kombucha tea offers several health benefits to the consumers and this boosts the kombucha tea market around the globe, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global kombucha tea market generated $2.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

Download sample pages: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6873912824180088832

Shankar Bhandalkar, Team Lead, food & beverages at Allied Market Research, stated, “The demand for kombucha tea is anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period, attributing to surge in consumer demand for kombucha tea. Kombucha tea is a functional beverage that offers numerous health benefits. In addition, increase in the number of restaurants, cafés, and bars serving kombucha tea is expected to fuel the growth of the market. On the other hand, entry of counterfeit products and the potential threat of substitution hamper the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for organic products and the popularity of online retail platforms generate profitable market opportunities.”

COVID-19 scenario:

• The COVID-19 outbreak increased awareness about health and fitness. This has generated a surge in a demand for kombucha tea across the world, particularly in North America.

• On the other hand, inadequate transportation facilities, travel restrictions, and lack of workforce have hampered the production and supply chains.

• Need for functional beverages during the pandemic has prompted market players to raise production to meet the increase in demand.

Download brochure:

https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/2102364253260127

The global kombucha tea market is segmented on the basis of nature, sales channel, product type, and region.

By product type, the flavored segment held the largest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to lead during the forecast period. The segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report also covers the regular product type segment.

By nature, the conventional segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the organic segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.

By region, North America attributed to the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to lead during the forecast period. The global kombucha tea market across Europe is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period.

Sample insight: https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1468148111147163650

Key leading players of the global kombucha tea market include Remedy Drinks, GT’s Living Foods, The Coca-Cola Company, LIVE Kombucha Soda, Humm Kombucha, Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LL, PepsiCo, Inc., Toyo Kombucha, Marin Kombucha, and Brew Dr. Kombucha.

