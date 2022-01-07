Membrane Chemicals Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 8.1% till 2027 | BWA Water, GE Power & Water, Kemira Oyj

Membrane Chemicals

Membrane Chemicals Market is likely to upkeep its pace during the pandemic-plagued year as demand for clean drinking water increases

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Membrane Chemicals Market is likely to upkeep its pace during the pandemic-plagued year as demand for clean drinking water increases , Membrane chemicals are used to filter out impurities and bacteria from water. These chemicals are effective at removing impurities from water.

In terms of revenue, the global membrane chemicals market is expected to reach around US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1 percent over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Overview

Membrane chemicals are environmentally safe, non-hazardous, and compatible with most types of membranes. Various types of chemicals are available for different kinds of membranes. The first step in the cleaning process is to select the right chemical. Preservatives are used to prevent microbial growth and freeze-thaw of membranes. The preservatives are compatible with all types of membranes and can be rinsed off easily. Moreover, they can be reused, which saves money. Other applications for membrane chemicals include decolonization, demineralization, and clarification of spent acid and caustic solutions. They can also be used to concentrate dyes from acids. Moreover, membranes can also be used in desalination and softening waste streams. These chemicals are also used in the pulp industry for the reduction of BOD and COD levels.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global membrane chemicals market include BWA Water Additives U.S., LLC, GE Power & Water, Kemira Oyj, Nalco Holding Company, Veolia Water, Lenntech B.V., King Lee Technologies, Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International, H2O Innovation Inc., and Genesys International Corporation Limited.

Drivers

Growing demand for water and wastewater treatment solutions across the industrial sector in the wake of stringent government regulations over the discharge of harmful fluids into water bodies is expected to augment the growth of the membrane chemicals market during the forecast period.

Moreover, an increasing number of desalination plants across the coastal regions to convert seawater into drinkable water is expected to supplement the growth of the membrane chemicals market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has created a hindrance in the progression of the global membrane chemicals market. Closure of manufacturing facilities and supply chain disruptions have majorly reduced the adoption of these chemicals. On the contrary, catalyzed consumer awareness about clean drinking water, combined with increased health consciousness, is broadening the market's scope.

Key Takeaways

The membrane chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing government initiatives to reduce the release of industrial waste into rivers. For instance, in December 2021, BASF and Advent Technologies entered into a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to boost their production scale of advanced fuel cell membranes.

On the geographical front, the Asia Pacific region is well-positioned to reign supreme in the global membrane chemicals market at the helm of high penetration of desalination plants in China and growing demand for wastewater treatments from the industrial sector due to the scarcity of freshwater bodies.

Bubbling under the top spot is the North American region, which is another fertile ground for the global membrane chemicals market on account of rising demand from the mining and agricultural sectors, combined with increasing reuse of industrial water.

Market Analysis

Due to rising demand for process water in various end-use industries such as chemical, paper & pulp, and food & beverages, the global membrane chemicals market has seen significant growth in recent years. The global membrane chemicals market is divided into waste water treatment, power, food & beverages, desalination, chemicals, paper & pulp, and pharmaceuticals & others, based on end-use sectors.

According to the United Nations, the global population will reach 8.5 billion people by 2030. As a result, public water demand is expected to increase significantly. As a result, the membrane chemicals market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Global Membrane Chemicals Market, By End-use Sector:

Waste Water Treatment

Power

Food & Beverages

Desalination

Chemicals

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceuticals & Others

Global Membrane Chemicals Market, By Product Type:

Scale Inhibitors

Coagulants and Flocculants

Biocides

pH Adjusters

Dechlorinants

Others

