“Famous Entertainment Executive Seanne N. Murray, joined the Investment Group IKAR Industries”

Mario Diel and Seanne N. Murray

Seanne N. Murray, a famous and well known Entertainment Executive and female Entrepreneur, has joined IKAR Industries LLP, as new CEO of IKAR Sports and Entertainment Group, based in London.

IKAR Industries has a broad range of investment targets with group companies focused on the technology, real estate, hospitality, security and safety, sports and entertainment, and energy sectors. It is an entrepreneurial investment group, and part of IKAR Holdings, with a geographic focus in the United States and North America, Europe and emerging markets. The group has representations in Athens, Berlin, Dallas, Dubai, Istanbul, Monaco, New York, Vienna, Washington DC, and Zurich.

“It was always my dream to bring in all my knowledge and skills into a global group who’s vision is to bring a real impact into our world. The global strategy of IKAR, in particular in the sports and entertainment industry, the distinguished professionals within the IKAR Group and the strong leadership skills of the founder have convinced me to join the exciting journey of IKAR and leading the new sports and entertainment entity within the upcoming years to one of the most recognized investment groups in the sports and entertainment world”, stated Seanne N. Murray.

“I could not be more happier than having Seanne on board. Her decades of experience within the industry, is somehow unique and makes her the perfect CEO of our new entity. That she accepted my invitation although she is very successful in what she is doing shows me how convinced she is with the overall strategy of IKAR,” said Mario Diel, Chairman and Co-Founder of IKAR Holdings.



About Ms. Seanne N. Murray

Seanne N. Murray is a former lawyer and Wall Street Executive. Over the years she became a successful female entrepreneur in various sectors in the United States of America. She is a producer, writer and filmmaker. She is the heir of famous Motown Records.

She studied at Howard University and Temple University School of Law. She is residing in Scottsdale, Arizona.



About IKAR Industries

IKAR Industries is a British investment group, headquartered in London, United Kingdom and mainly focuses on the technology, real estate, hospitality, security and safety, sports and entertainment, and energy sectors.

IKAR is an entrepreneurial investment group, with a regional focus on the United States and North America, Europe and emerging markets.

The group belongs to IKAR Holdings which is the supervising entity of IKAR Industries and two more operational groups of the Holding: IKAR Global Capital and IKAR Global Advise. In addition the group owns a business Think Tank, IKAR Global Institute, based in Vienna

IKAR was founded by German businessman, Mario Diel in London, United Kingdom. His vision was to create a conglomerate of companies across a diverse spectrum of sectors reflecting his own background and expertise but boosted by the power of a distinguished team of former politicians, government leaders, executives and entrepreneurs and their collective networks.

IKAR Holdings announced in July 2021 that it is the World’s first HUMICORN in the business industry