Green Hydrogen Market Size, Regional Outlook, Demand, Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Green Hydrogen Market Size – USD 897.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – High demand from Europe

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Green Hydrogen Market size is expected to reach USD 2,565.7 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Rising demand for green hydrogen in the transport industry and increasing concerns about carbon emission are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

This report on the global Green Hydrogen Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Green Hydrogen Market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Green Hydrogen Market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Green Hydrogen Market industry to give an overall analysis.

To Know More About Green Hydrogen Market, Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/833

Key companies operating in the market include: AIR LIQUIDE, Engie, Siemens, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Ballard Power Systems, Plug Power Inc., SGH2 Energy Global LLC, Cummins Inc., Linde, and Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd

In addition, the study on the Green Hydrogen Market for the forecast period, 2017 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

Alkaline electrolysis segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as this type has higher operating hours than Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. Alkaline electrolyzers utilize liquid alkaline solution of potassium or sodium hydroxide as main electrolytes. This is more economical, which thus makes it more affordable for many sectors, thereby leading to high demand in the industry.

Solar resources segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Utilization of solar energy makes green hydrogen one of the most important Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) approaches to use natural resources. Moreover, steady decrease in prices of solar modules is further giving rise to its application worldwide and transforming the industry from hydrocarbon to solar electrification.

Power generation segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to rising application of green hydrogen in the power generation industry. Green hydrogen has larger applicability than traditional grey and blue hydrogen owing to its cost efficiency for using natural resources in power generation.

Get to Know More About Green Hydrogen Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-hydrogen-market

Emergen Research has segmented global green hydrogen market on the basis of technology, renewable resources, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Alkaline Electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

Renewable Resources (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Solar Resources

Water Resources

Wind Resources

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Power generation

Transport

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Medical

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Grid injection

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Enquire Before BUYING This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/833

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Green Hydrogen Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Green Hydrogen Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Green Hydrogen Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Green Hydrogen Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Green Hydrogen Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Green Hydrogen Market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Green Hydrogen Market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Green Hydrogen Market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2017 and 2018?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Green Hydrogen Market growth worldwide?

The report segments the Green Hydrogen Market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Continue…

Related Reports.

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market Size Worth USD 4,585.3 Million in 2028@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproof-bluetooth-speaker-market

Smart Speaker Market Size Worth USD 23.93 Billion in 20282@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-speaker-market

Mobile Printer Market Size Worth USD 10.32 Billion By 2028@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-printer-market

Cleaning Robot Market Size Worth USD 36.05 Billion in 2028@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cleaning-robot-market

Ambient Lighting Market Size Worth USD 110.26 Billion in 2028@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambient-lighting-market