1eco Limited’s utility virtual asset [1PECO] listed on Bittrex on the 5th

1eco Limited, the developer of 1eco World, a blockchain platform that connects the real and virtual worlds, listed its utility virtual asset [1PECO] on the global virtual asset exchange Bittrex Global on January 5th.

/EIN News/ -- Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [1PECO], a utility virtual asset of 1eco World, was linked with Bittrex Wallet on January 4th at 4 pm (PT), and trading began on January 5th at 4 pm (PT).

1eco World is a blockchain technology-based Connect-to-Earn (C2E) platform that rewards its users as much as it contributes to solving both big and small real-world societal problems in fields such as the environment, local market, healthcare, and commerce.

An official of 1eco said, "After achieving the incredibly meaningful milestone of having our governance virtual asset [1ECO] being listed on December 29th of 2021, we have also been able to achieve the listing of our utility virtual asset [1PECO]. [1PECO] will be used as a payment method for a variety of purposes within the 1eco World ecosystem, such as job selection, NFT transactions, cash exchange of reward points earned through participation in 1eco World economic activities, acquisition of business rights, as well as other business activities. [1PECO] will play an essential role in vitalizing 1eco World."

Both [1ECO] and [1PECO] can be traded on Bittrex Global's USDT and BTC markets.

Website: https://www.1eco.io

Name: Bruno Organization: 1eco Limited Phone: +1-784-485-6124