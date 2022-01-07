Savory Snacks Market Growth, Top brands Analysis, Share, Sales, Revenue and Forecast By 2026

Savory Snacks Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Savory Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global savory snacks market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Savory snacks are instant flavored food products that are manufactured from the blend of numerous essential ingredients, such as oils, seasonings, nuts, fruits, grains, and vegetables. They are usually consumed in small quantities and offer various nutritional benefits, including minerals, vitamins, proteins, and calcium. Besides this, savory snacks are available in different forms and flavors like potato chips, puffs, salty biscuits, peanuts, meat snacks and popcorns.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/savory-snacks-market/requestsample

Global Savory Snacks Market Trends:

The rising inclination of consumers toward low-calorie food products and on-the-go snacking options are primarily driving the global savory snacks market growth. In addition to this, the expansion of the food and beverage (F&B) sector, and the introduction of organic, protein-rich, gluten-free snacks are further propelling the growth of the market. Other factors, such as aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and the easy product availability through various online and offline retail channels, are creating a positive outlook in the market across the globe.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/savory-snacks-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

• Arca Continental

• Calbee Inc.

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• Hain Celestial, Haldiram’s

• Intersnack

• ITC Limited

• Kellogg’s

• Kraft Foods (Kraft Heinz)

• Lamb Weston

• Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods)

• Oberto Snacks Inc. (Premium Brands Holdings)

• PepsiCo Inc. etc.

Breakup by Product:

• Potato Chips

• Extruded Snacks

• Nuts and Seeds

• Popcorn

• Meat Snacks

• Others

Breakup by Category:

• Baked

• Fried

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Sales:

• Retail Sector

• Foodservice Sector

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports:

Medical Tourism Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-tourism-market

Submersible Pumps Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/submersible-pumps-market

Home Security System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-home-security-system-market

Robo Taxi Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robo-taxi-market

Wood Plastic Composites Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wood-plastic-composites-market

Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kidney-renal-function-test-market

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ceramic-sanitary-ware-market

Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-lithium-ion-battery-manufacturers

