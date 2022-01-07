Neem Extracts market To Expand At A Cagr Of 17.4% Through 2027 | E.I.D. Parry Ind. Ltd., Godrej Group

Neem Extracts Market

Neem is considered a majorly used and popular medicinal plant worldwide for its numerous health benefits and medicinal properties.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neem Extracts Market report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Neem Extracts during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Industrial Labels Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Neem Extracts .

Market Overview:

It has been used for a long time to cure hundreds of diseases in different parts of Asia and Africa. The uses of Neem continue to increase with its wide array of beneficial effects. This medicinal plant has been widely used as a food additive and in addition to other medicines for several years now. Recent studies have revealed that Neem increases the mutagenic activity of a human factor that causes cancer cells to grow and divide excessively. The present study studies examine the anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-spiral properties of Neem extracts against the novel flavonoid papain which belongs to the family of enzymes. The study found that Neem significantly reduced the mutagenic activity of this flavonoid in various tested cell cultures including the cancer cells. The results further confirmed that Neem reduces the proliferation and growth of cancer cells.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global Neem extracts market include Trifolio-M GmbH, Parker Biotech, Nikita Agro Industries, Ozone Biotech, Fortune Biotech, PJ Margo, E.I.D. Parry, and Agro Extracts Limited.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing farming activities in the world is one of the major factors, which is expected to drive the growth of the global Neem extracts market. For instance, according to Our World in Data, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations classified around 4,889 million ha of the land area of the total 13,003 million ha of land in the world as an agricultural area. The Neem extracts are known as the best remedy against all types of diseases and ailments, owing to their germicidal, antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. They have been in use for a long period and due to their immense value as a medicine, they are used in several medications including cough, and cold remedies, toothache, etc., for killing the harmful microorganisms present in the body. Neem oil is one of the most commonly used components in various types of herbal medicines that are made for this purpose. Due to its medicinal value, it has been discovered that Neem extracts are also very useful for the treatment of common skin problems like eczema, psoriasis, acne, rashes, and other such skin infections. It is also used to treat various wounds and other injuries caused by external factors. Increasing research and development activities in the world is estimated to augment the growth of the global Neem extracts market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The increasing COVID-19 cases in the world have negatively impacted the growth of the global Neem extracts market, owing to shuttering down of several end-use businesses, lack of labor in the production facilities, and transport restrictions in the world.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global Neem extracts market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 17.4%, owing to the increasing usage of non-chemical fertilizers and pesticides in the world. The Neem extracts are highly valued due to their properties such as anti-inflammatory and immune system strengthening properties. They are also valuable for promoting hair growth, nourishing the body, and imparting a shine to the skin. It is due to this reason that the product demand for this medicine has been increasing steadily and is now available in different forms such as oils, capsules, gel, and pills.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global Neem extracts market, owing to the increasing prevalence of Ayurveda in the region. For instance, Dabur India Ltd., one of the largest Ayurveda companies in India, generated revenue of around US$ 23.37 billion in the year 2020.

North America is estimated to witness high growth in the global Neem extracts market, owing to the increasing agricultural activities in the region. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, the total agricultural land in the US was around 915 million acres.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

