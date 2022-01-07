India Frozen Foods Companies Share, Growth, Segment, Future Business Opportunity By 2026

Indian Frozen Foods Market

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Frozen Foods Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The Indian frozen foods market reached a value of INR 105.6 Billion in 2020. The market consists of frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen vegetable snacks and frozen meat products. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian frozen foods market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Frozen foods refer to food products comprising frozen fruits, vegetables, snacks, desserts, meat products and ready-to-eat meals that are processed and preserved under extremely low temperatures. These processes enable the foods to retain their nutritional content for an extended period of time without changing their flavor or taste. These food products are easy to store and cook while offering enhanced convenience and minimized cooking time, unlike their fresh counterparts. They are often characterized by a relatively improved taste and enhanced palatability.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Indian Frozen Foods Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the growing preference for convenience foods across the country. With the busy lifestyles led by the working professionals and their changing dietary preferences, there has been an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat frozen meals, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. This is further supported by rapid urbanization, improving living standards of the masses and their inflating disposable income levels. Additionally, the rapid expansion of online and offline organized retail channels across India is also acting as a major growth-induing factor. Apart from this, there has been a considerable rise in the number of cold chain storage and transportation facilities in the country, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the continual integration of cold chain facilities with the Internet of Things (IoT) and GPS tracking systems to ensure enhanced production yield with improved food safety standards.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being:

• McCain Foods

• Venky’s

• Mother Dairy

• Godrej Tyson Ltd.

• Hyfun Foods

• Al Kabeer Group

• Innovative Foods (Sumeru)

Breakup by Product:

• frozen vegetable snacks

• frozen meat products

• frozen fruits and vegetables

Breakup by Region:

• West and Central India

• North India

• South India and East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

