Feed Additives Market Size 2021, Leading Companies, Growth, Share and Forecast Report by 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group finds that the global feed additives market reached a value of US$ 37.1 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market value is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Feed additives are nutritional supplements that provide nutrition to animals. They offer essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and amino acids, which aid in preventing diseases. They are also utilized for improving the performance and health of animals, including increasing the digestibility of feed materials. In addition, they improve the feed quality, yield, and quality of food derived from animal origins such as meat, milk, egg, and fish. In recent years, the demand for feed additives has escalated as they are also administered to the animals to stimulate the appetite and release antibiotics that kill any form of bacteria in the animal's system.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Feed Additives Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of meat products across the globe, as feed additives enhance the performance and health of animals. In addition, the outbreak of livestock diseases has increased the need for additives in poultry, aqua, and other animal-based products, thereby fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising concern for the quality of meat and meat-related products is also facilitating the adoption of additives for various livestock such as swine, cattle, and aquatic animals. As a result, several manufacturers, including Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Addcon Group, are adopting strategies to expand their market presence and cater to the demand for feed additives. Moreover, manufacturers are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to launch efficient variants in the market. For instance, they are adopting new techniques, such as lipid encapsulation, which are projected to enhance the stability and performance of the additives.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include :

• Cargill

• ADM

• Dowdupont

• Evonik

• BASF

• DSM

• Solvay

• Ajinomoto

• Novozymes

• Hansen

• Invivo

• Nutreco

• Kemin

• Adisseo

• Alltech

Breakup by Source:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Breakup by Product Type:

• Amino Acids

• Phosphates

• Vitamins

• Acidifiers

• Carotenoids

• Enzymes

• Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

• Flavors and Sweeteners

• Antibiotics

• Minerals

• Antioxidants

• Non-Protein Nitrogen

• Preservatives

• Phytogenics

• Probiotics

Breakup by Livestock:

• Ruminants

• Poultry

• Swine

• Aquatic Animal

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

