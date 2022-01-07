Bình Dương Province, South Korean Gangnam District sign strategic trade-cultural agreement

VIETNAM, January 7 -

An online MOU signing ceremony for a strategic agreement to promote international trade activities and cultural exchanges between leaders of the People’s Committee of Bình Dương Province and Gangnam District in Seoul, South Korea, in Bình Dương Province on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH DƯƠNG – The Bình Dương Province People’s Committee, World Trade Center Bình Dương New City and Gangnam District in Seoul, South Korea, have signed an MOU online for a strategic agreement to promote international trade and cultural exchanges.

Bình Dương is in the heart of the southern key economic zone, which also includes HCM City and Đồng Nai, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Bình Phước, Tây Ninh, Long An, and Tiền Giang provinces.

It is among the provinces with the fastest economic growth and most dynamic industrial development in Việt Nam.

It is home to more than 3000 foreign-invested projects, including 800 from South Korea, with most of the investments going into the electronics and electrical sectors, supporting industries, precising industry industry, medical equipment, food processing, and garment and apparel, Võ Văn Minh, chairman of the province People's Committee, said.

It has established ties with 10 foreign provinces and cities and become an official member and reliable partner of four multilateral international organisations, the World Technopolis Association, the World Smart Community Forum, the Asia Economic Cooperation Forum, and the World Trade Center Association, Minh said.

Gangnam District has asked to develop ties with Bình Dương Province and plans to use this MOU as an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic relations with Việt Nam and Southeast Asia and contribute to the exchange and spread of South Korean culture.

Thus, through the MOU with Gangnam, Bình Dương seeks to promote friendship and co-operation.

Under the ‘Bình Dương Innovation Region' strategy, the province has set itself a goal of balanced economic development and increasing the share of the services sector in the economy.

Gangnam also expects to promote economic exchanges by supporting business matching programmes and trade exhibitions in both places.

To implement the MOU, the two sides will strengthen co-operation in MICE (meeting, incentive, convention, exhibition) and other tourism and culture, strengthen business relations between themselves, exchange information and perspectives to enhance growth enablers through co-operation in trade, investment, culture, and tourism, and supporting medical, cultural and commercial exhibitions, Minh said.

Through the co-operation, the World Trade Center Bình Dương New City, a subsidiary of BECAMEX IDC, seeks to leverage MICE activities and opening the cooperation and experience exchange opportunities with investors and businesses worldwide.

The World Trade Center Bình Dương New City has become a critical element in exhibition and commercial services in the province.

At the MOU signing ceremony, Becamex IDC and COEX, Korea’s leading MICE company and based in Gangnam, also signed a strategic deal for managing and operating the International Exhibition Center, which spreads over on an area of 22,000sq.m.

It is expected to attract world-class conferences and exhibitions to the province and the World Trade Center Bình Dương New City. – VNS