Cần Thơ keen to attract more investment from Singapore

VIETNAM, January 7 -

Chairman of the Cần Thơ People’s Council Phạm Văn Hiếu addresses the event promoting Singaporean investment in the city last year. VNA/VNS Photo

CẦN THƠ — The Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ hopes Singapore will invest in and partner with it in sectors that the latter boasts strength in, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Lê Quang Mạnh said.

He made the remark during a working session with representatives of the Consulate-General of Singapore in HCM City on January 6.

The cooperation fields, including the 500-ha Việt Nam-Singapore industrial park project in Vĩnh Thạnh District, could turn Cần Thơ into a hub of the Mekong Delta, Mạnh added.

Singapore has successfully rolled out an educational project in the city and is encouraged to expand investment in the field, given that Cần Thơ has been an educational hub in the Mekong Delta.

Local authorities also welcome Singaporean investors in the fields of health care and renewable energy, particularly investing in station No.5 of the Ô Môn thermal power plant and semiconductor factories so as to replace fossil fuel and reduce carbon emissions.

Singapore has been the leading foreign investor of Việt Nam in the past two years, primarily in industrial parks and financial and logistics services, among others.

For his part, Consul General of Singapore Ngee Seng Roy pledged that he would call on Singaporean companies to study projects in Cần Thơ.

The Singaporean side stands ready to support Cần Thơ in health care and aviation, as well as arrange in-person and online exchanges to attract more projects to the city in the coming time. — VNS