Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Witness Massive Growth CAGR of 7.4 % till 2027 | Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd., Lambi

Feminine Hygiene Products

The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Key Market Players in the World , Menstrual cups are bell-shaped products that are used to collect blood during menstruation. Medical-grade materials such as silicone, latex, and polyethylene are used to make these cups.

In terms of revenue, the global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach around US$ 43.3 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Overview:

Women worldwide use a wide range of feminine hygiene products. Menstrual care products include sanitary pads, panty liners, and tampons. A sanitary pad is a narrow piece of material that fits inside the vagina. It absorbs menstrual blood and is attached to underwear with a string. Tampons are also available in many colors and styles. These products are used by more than one billion women worldwide each month. The environmental impact of feminine hygiene products is significant. The world throws away billions of feminine hygiene products per year, with tons of these materials floating in rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water. These wastes contain chemicals that harm water sources and destroy soil fertility. Several countries are considering incineration to dispose of the waste, but the costs of operating such a process are too high and the toxic fumes have not yet been evaluated. The environmental problems associated with feminine hygiene products have acted as the primary barrier to the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global feminine hygiene products market include Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd., Cotton High Tech - Cohitech, Hygienic Articles, Lambi, Premier Care Industries, Tosama, Diva International Inc., MeLuna, STERNE, The Keeper, Inc., Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, Rael Inc, Quanzhou Hengxue Women Sanitary Products Co., Ltd., TZMO SA, Bingbing Paper Co., Ltd., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Natracare LLC, Drylock Technologies, Hengan International Group Company Ltd., Ontex, Premier FMCG, Unicharm Corporation, Daio Paper Corporation, Kao Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing female population in the world is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global feminine hygiene products market. For instance, according to StatisticsTimes, the female population represents around 49.58% of the total world population. The emergence of high-quality women's hygiene products is a growing trend in the developed world. This increased demand is attributed to an increase in the number of women who have the means to pay for such products. Furthermore, growing awareness about feminine hygiene among women is also a factor. Several initiatives are being taken by governments of developing countries to promote the use of feminine hygiene products. These efforts include the introduction of more environmentally friendly and easy-to-use products. Increasing launches by key market players are estimated to propel the growth of the global feminine hygiene products market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for women's hygiene products decreased owing to the travel restrictions in the whole world. Moreover, stay-at-home orders and lockdown measures in several nations in order to curb the rapid spread of the virus, and affected the growth of the global feminine hygiene products market.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global feminine hygiene products market is assessed to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, owing to increasing product launches by key market players. For instance, in May 2020, Ontex announced to introduce a new personal hygiene production plant in North Carolina.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the global feminine hygiene products market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region. For instance, in October 2020, Softex Indonesia was acquired by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, for extending services in the Southeast Asian regions.

North America is estimated to witness high growth in the global feminine hygiene products market, owing to the increasing advancements in the female hygiene sector in the region. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region is accelerating market growth.

Market Analysis

Due to rising awareness of female health and hygiene around the world, the global feminine hygiene products market has seen significant growth in recent years. The global feminine hygiene product market is divided into sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cup, and feminine hygiene wash based on product type. Sanitary napkins/pads dominated the global feminine hygiene products market in 2018, owing to their widespread availability in distribution channels and efforts by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to promote the use of sanitary pads.

Market Taxonomy

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market, By Product:

Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Tampons

Panty liners

Menstrual Cup

Feminine Hygiene Wash

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Purchase

