Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market Benefits From Rapid Urbanization

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing industrial and municipal waste due to rapid urbanization is contributing to the growth of the water and waste management consulting services market. Due to urbanization, there would be a rapid increase in production and consumption that generates waste from several sources such as domestic wastes, commercial wastes, institutional wastes and industrial wastes. According to Waste Dive, a supplier of recycling equipment, every year about 2.01 billion metric tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) is produced globally. The report also states that 40% of waste worldwide is mismanaged and is dumped or burnt in open spaces indicating that there is a huge untapped market for waste management consulting services market.

In June 2020, Trinity Consultants, Inc., a consulting firm in engineering, EHS, and science, announced the acquisition of Vision Environment Australia (VE), an Australia-based environmental consulting firm, for an undisclosed amount. Vision Environment (VE) specializes in environmental monitoring, marine ecology, and water quality and served clients in industrial organizations that impacted marine environments across New Zealand and Australia. The acquisition will help Trinity in adding resources and capabilities that will boost the company growth. VE's qualified staff, field equipment, and commercial vessels will help Trinity to collect real-time water quality data and help the business grow in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond. Vision Environment (VE) is an Australia-based company working in the field of water quality and marine ecology.

The global water and waste management consulting services market size is expected to grow from $28.05 billion in 2021 to $31.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Growth in the water and waste management consulting services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The water and waste management consulting services market growth is expected to be at a CAGR of 12.0% and reach $50.21 billion by 2026.

SaaS (software-as-a-service)-based consulting is the recent trend gaining popularity in water and waste management consulting. The use of the SaaS platform is increasing in companies to deliver online services such as water quality management, EHS compliance, and carbon reporting. SaaS delivery model operates when a software vendor provides access to its software and works remotely as a web-based service. Many companies are offering SaaS to water and waste management companies to improve the operations performed by the company. For instance, from 2020, Trimble started to offer a new SaaS program for remote monitoring of water and wastewater infrastructure. With the new SaaS program, water and wastewater utilities can access the hardware and software technologies through subscription to be utilized for remote monitoring of critical infrastructure.

Major players covered in the global water and waste management consulting services market are Arcadis NV, WorleyParsons, Stantec Inc., AECOM, Catalyst Canada, Republic Services, Casella Waste Systems, SUEZ Environment, Blue Vista Technologies Inc and DowDuPont Inc.

TBRC’s global water and waste management consulting services market analysis report is segmented by waste into solid waste management, waste water management, by treatment into primary treatment, secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, other, by applications into municipal waste, industrial waste, others.

