Nutritional Yeast market Segmentation, Statistics, Challenges, Historical Analysis And Industry Outlook 2027

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights have included a latest addition of global market research report titled Nutritional Yeast Market to its expansive repository. The report studies primary and secondary research in order to analyze the data effectively. The market study further also draws attention to crucial industry factors such as global clients, potential customers, and sellers, which instigates positive company growth. In order to gauge turning point of the businesses, significant market key players are also enlisted in order to deliver readers with in-depth analysis about industry strategies.

Market Overview:

Nutritional yeast, sometimes called yeast bread or yeast scented powder, is a non-bacterial yeast, usually a strain of Saccharomyces chevalieri, which is commonly sold commercially in the powdered, dried form as a food supplement. It is usually available in the natural food section of most large grocery stores and is usually sold in the grain or powder form. It can also be purchased online in powder form. There are many health benefits associated with nutritional yeast. It has been shown to have anti-cancer properties, improve circulation, increase the number of B vitamins (especially Biotin), and boost your immunity and digestive function.

Competitive Landscape:

Lesaffre Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Lallemand Inc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, ABF Ingredients Ltd., AB Mauri, and NOW Foods among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing demand for organic product and rising awareness regarding health benefits of nutritional yeast is driving growth of the market. Key players are introducing nutritional yeast based food products which is again fostering growth of the market. For instance, in November 2021, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd has launched AngeoPro F80, a vegan-friendly, allergen-free, natural-origin yeast protein. An ideal solution to complement plant-based protein sources to meet the growing demand for protein across the globe.

Increasing demand for nutritional yeast from animal feed industry is again augmenting growth of the market. For instance, in April 2018, ADM Animal Nutrition™, a division of Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the launch of Versity™, a new alternative protein source for companion animals.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on nutritional yeast market.

Key Takeaways:

The nutritional yeast market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5 % over the forecast period owing to the expansion of retail industry which is increasing product visibility and accessibility.

North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to high demand for organic product. According to the Organic Trade Association, organic food sales were estimated at US$ 47.9 billion in 2018, which was an increase of 5.9% from 2017 in the U.S.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

