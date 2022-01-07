Political And Trade Changes Create More Opportunities For The Legal Services Market

Legal Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Legal Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, changes in political structure, legal reforms, and trade agreements are creating opportunities for law firms. International companies and organizations are bound to comply with various laws and regulations of different countries and specific trade agreements. Changes in the legal structure of intrastate agreements increases the demand for legal services. For instance, the UK's exit from the European Union is expected to increase the demand for law services due to the complexity of the regulatory and legislative changes pertaining to jurisdiction, judicial structure and trade. Law firms such as Dechert, Simmons & Simmons, Clifford Chance, and DLA Piper have set up specialized BREXIT teams and hotlines staffed with lawyers to help clients with a smooth transition. Going forward, the USA's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Paris Agreement, and South Korea trade deal is expected to further drive the demand for legal services in the future.

Last few days of our annual market report sale! Buy now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

North America was the largest region in the legal services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the legal services market. The regions covered in the legal services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global legal services market size is expected to grow from $713.12 billion in 2021 to $788.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The legal services global market forecast shows that the market is expected to reach $1112.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Read More On The Global Legal Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-services-global-market-report

Major players with legal services industry shares are Latham & Watkins LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, DLA Piper, Baker & McKenzie, Dentons, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates, Sidley Austin LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Linklaters LLP and Jones Day.

TBRC’s global legal services market segmentation is done by type into B2B legal services, B2C legal services, hybrid legal services, criminal law practices, by size into large law firms, SME law firms, by end-users into individuals, financial services, mining and oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, it services, others, by type of practice into litigation, corporate, labor/employment, real estate, patent litigation, tax, bankruptcy, others (regulatory, M&A, antitrust, environmental), by mode into online, offline.

Legal Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (B2B Legal Services, B2C Legal Services, Hybrid Legal Services, Criminal Law Practices), By Size (Large Law Firms, SME Law Firms), By End-Users (Individuals, Financial Services, Mining And Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Construction, IT Services, Others), By Type Of Practice (Litigation, Corporate, Labor/Employment, Real Estate, Patent Litigation, Tax, Bankruptcy, Others (Regulatory, M&A, Antitrust, Environmental)), By Mode (Online, Offline) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a legal services market overview, forecast legal services market size and growth for the whole market, legal services market segments, geographies, legal services market trends, legal services market drivers, legal services market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Legal Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-services-global-market-report

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2021 - By Application (eDiscovery, Legal Research), By End User (Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms), By Technology (Machine Learning And Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-software-focus-on-machine-learning-global-market-report

B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Service Type (Civil Or Criminal, Mergers And Acquisitions, Business Transactions), By End-User (Listed Corporations, Government Institutions, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, High Net Worth Individuals), By Size Of Law Firm (Large Law Firms, SME Law Firms) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/b2b-legal-services-global-market-report

Professional Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services, Legal Services, Accounting Services, All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services), By Service Provider (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), By Mode (Online, Offline) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/