Geophysical Services Market Players Use Drones For Upgraded Aerial Surveys

Geophysical Services Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geophysical services market trends see providers using drones for conducting aerial geophysical surveys. Estimating the variety of key physical or geochemical boundaries of the earth by means of air is conducted through aerial/airborne geophysical surveying. Drones used for surveying are equipped with a magnetometer and other sensors such as electromagnetic, gamma-ray, spectrometry, magnetic, and gravity to get clear and productive results of the survey. In June 2020, Terremys, a startup company, launched a lightweight UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) magnetic survey technology which will allow multi-scale aeromagnetic surveys using a measuring system weighing less than 500 grams. AeroVision Airborne Geophysics (Drone-MAG) is an innovative product of Abitibi Geophysics which provides low altitude aeromagnetic surveys, creating high-resolution data at regular intervals at a fraction of the cost of the ground mag.

In September 2020, Liberty Oilfield Services, a US-based oilfield service company acquired the hydraulic fracturing arm of Schlumberger Ltd for $448 million. With the help of this deal, Liberty will gain the OneStim business unit of Schlumberger and expand technology portfolio in geophysical services. Schlumberger is a US-based company providing services in oilfields, geophysics, and others.

The global geophysical services market size is expected to grow from $12.80 billion in 2021 to $13.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The geophysical equipment and services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The geophysical service market is expected to reach $15.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Major players covered in the global geophysical services industry are Schlumberger, TGS Geophysical Company (UK) Ltd, CGG Geoscience company, Ion Geophysical, Polarcus Ltd, Geokinetics, Halliburton Company, Dawson Geophysical Services, EON Geosciences Inc., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Phoenix Geophysics, Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd., Spectrum Geophysics, Geotech Survey, P.G.S., BGP Inc., Fugro, SA Exploration, Seabird Exploration, EMGS, Geospace Technologies, COSL-China Oilfield Services Limited, New Resolution Geophysics (NRG), Paradigm, Ramboll Group AS, Sercel SA, IRIS Instruments, DMT Gmbh and Co.KG., Petroleum Geo-Services, Geoex Ltd and IG Seismic Services.

TBRC’s global geophysical services market analysis report is segmented by survey type into land, marine, aerial, by technology into seismic, magnetic, gravity, electromagnetic, lidar, ground penetrating, others, by application into road, rail, port, airport, pipeline, others, by end user into agriculture, environment, minerals and mining, oil and gas, water exploration, others.

Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Survey Type (Land, Marine, Aerial), By Technology (Seismic, Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetic, Lidar, Ground Penetrating), By Application (Road, Rail, Port, Airport, Pipeline), By End User (Agriculture, Environment, Minerals And Mining, Oil And Gas, Water Exploration) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a geophysical services market overview, geophysical services market forecast, geophysical services market size and geophysical services market growth for the whole market, geophysical services market segments, geographies, geophysical services market trends, geophysical services market drivers, geophysical services market restraints, geophysical services market leading competitors’ revenues, geophysical services market profiles, and market shares.

