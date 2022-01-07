Pawn Shop market Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends Through 2028 | DFC Global Corp.

Pawn Shop Market

Pawn shops offer collateral-based loans, meaning the loan is secured by something of value.

A detailed report on Global Pawn Shop Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Market Overview:

Pawn shops offer collateral-based loans, meaning the loan is secured by something of value. Pawn shops are considered as great option to retail old and unimportant products. It is a unique place to buy and sell various products or getting cash loans at an installment cost fixed by both the parties. A pawn shop is a store that lends money in exchange for a valuable item that they can sell if an individual does not pay an agreed amount by the agreed time. A pawnbroker is an individual or business that offers secured loans, with items used as collateral. Electronic and photography equipment, jewelry, firearms, and musical instruments are the most commonly pawned items. In return, a pawnbroker lends around 25% to 60% of the item's resale value. States have regulated the pawn industry for decades, and most pawnbrokers are licensed and regulated by local authorities as well.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global pawn shop market are Tiger Pawn Store, Valley Pawn, UEDA Co. Ltd, Luxury Asset Capital LLC, Cash Converters Pty Ltd, EZCORP INC., KVP Group, Borro Private Finance, DFC Global Corporation, and American Pawn Company, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Easy and quick access to money at pawn shops or simple and snappy access to cash at pawn shops is expected to propel growth of the pawn shop market during the forecast period. As it is easy and economical to set up a pawn shop, a lot of people opt for pawn business, which in turn boost the market growth. For instance, around 4,000 people walk into the ‘World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop’ in Las Vegas, thus setting the world record for being the World's Most Successful Pawn Shop, according to the WORLD RECORD ACADEMY.

Moreover, increasing number of pawn shops around the world is expected to augment growth of the pawn shop market. For instance, in October 2021, reNFT announced that the company has raised a US$ 1.5 million strategic funding for NFT pawnshop for play-to-earn games.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Many pawn shops around the world have been affected by the pandemic in a way that no one could have predicted. It seems that these days hardly anyone needs to sell their personal items to raise cash, as well as people are not even coming to the pawn shop to borrow money against collateral as they usually do. This in turn is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The pawn shop market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.42 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of online earning and online trading around the world. For instance, in 2018, Bravo Store Systems announced the launch of MobilePawn to help pawn-brokers in elevating their customer service by providing the first ever pawn mobile app in the industry. MobilePawn (app) allows customers to begin the loan process with nearby pawn shops directly from their smartphone.

Among regions, North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the pawn shop market due to increasing popularity of pawn shop and increasing number of pawn shops in these regions. In total there are more than 9,650 pawn shops in the United States, with per state average of about 189.

Moreover, in May 2021, DeFi for You, the world's first crypto-pawn platform, launched a peer-to-peer lending platform that allows users to stake crypto-assets and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as collateral for loans.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

