The Pork Meat Industry Sees The Rise Of Plant-Based Meat

Pork Meat Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant-based pork meat is gaining the popularity in the pork meat market. Pork meat industry trends in plant-based pork which is a pig replacement created with heme (or "haem" in British English), an iron-containing molecule obtained from plants that resemble blood. In recent years, a growing amount of data has linked meat consumption to ailments such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. So, people can reduce their weekly pork intake by introducing plant-based foods into their diet, boosting their overall health in the process. For example, in September 2020, Impossible Foods, a US based company that produces plant-based substitutes for meat products launched plant-based pork ‘Impossible Sausage’ in Hong Kong.

In August 2021, JBS S.A., a Brazil-based meat processing company acquired Rivalea Holdings Pty. Ltd., for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will expand JBS' product portfolio in Australia, allowing for increasing volumes of value-added pork products in the Primo ham, bacon, and small business segments, as well as additional domestic and international pork sales opportunities. Rivalea Holdings Pty. Ltd is an Australia based company that produces pork meat.

The global pork meat market size is expected to grow from $235.48 billion in 2021 to $242.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. Pork meat market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global pork meat market is expected to reach $258.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.6%.

Major players covered in the global pork meat industry are Bridgford Foods Corporation, China Yurun Food Group Limited, Cranswick plc, Danish Crown, Smithfield Foods Inc, JBS S.A., Tönnies Holding, Tyson Foods Inc, Vion NV, WH Group, Triumph Foods, Conagra Brands Inc, Cherkizovo, Craig Mostyn & Co Pty Ltd, Dawn Meats, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the pork meat market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the Pork Meat market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The global pork meat market report is segmented by meat form into chilled, frozen, canned/preserved, by packaging into store wrap, modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum packaging, shrink bags, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others.

Pork Meat Global Market Report 2022 - By Meat Form (Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preserved), By Packaging (Store Wrap, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Packaging, Shrink Bags), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a pork meat market overview, forecast pork meat market size and growth for the whole market, pork meat market segments, geographies, pork meat market trends, pork meat market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

