Survival Suits market Is Expected To Boost The Global market At A Cagr Of Around 5.32% : Hansen Protection AS

Survival Suits Market

Survival Suits, more commonly and officially known as an ocean survival suit or an inner layer vest.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights have included a latest addition of global market research report titled Survival Suits Market to its expansive repository. The report studies primary and secondary research in order to analyze the data effectively. The market study further also draws attention to crucial industry factors such as global clients, potential customers, and sellers, which instigates positive company growth. In order to gauge turning point of the businesses, significant market key players are also enlisted in order to deliver readers with in-depth analysis about industry strategies.

Overview

Survival Suits, more commonly and officially known as an ocean survival suit or an inner layer vest, is basically a kind of dry garment meant to shield the wearer from immersion in extremely cold water or otherwise subjected to freezing conditions after leaving a boat, particularly in the open sea. This type of garment protects a wearer's body from sudden changes in external temperature by providing additional warmth. As an example, when a person is walking in freezing sea water with a heavy coat over his or her body, the warmth supplied by the dry garment will help keep the person alive for a longer time.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global survival suits market include Aquata Immersion Suits, Procean, Hansen Protection AS, Mustang Survival ULC, and Sioen Industries.

Drivers

Amelioration in maritime tourism and other sea-based activities with the plunge in the COVID-19 infections is expected to augment growth of the survival suits market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, compulsion of survival suits on offshore oil rigs by several governments amidst rising safety concerns of oilfield workers is expected to supplement growth of the survival suits market throughout the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has created a major strain in the progress of the global survival suits market. A big blow came from the halt of maritime activities such as cruise tourism, cargo transportation, fishing, boating, water sports, and others. However, as lockdowns are lifted, coastal regions are witnessing a rise in FTAs (foreign tourist arrivals), which are fueled by the trend of ‘revenge travel’.

Key Takeaways

The global survival suits market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32 % during the forecast period owing to the flourishing coastal tourism and growing adoption of survival suits among tourists. For instance, in May 2020, the Indian Ocean Rim Association reported that about 60% of European tourists prefer beach holiday destinations, which contributes about 80% of the overall U.S. tourism ecosystem.

On the geographical front, the global survival suits market is at the pole position in the North American region on the heels of an increasing number of offshore oilfields.

In parallel, the European region is also propelling the survival suits market on account of increasing government policies over labor safety on oil rigs coupled with the growing number of tourists in the coastal regions.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

