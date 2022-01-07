Modular Construction Market to Observe Strongest Growth by 2028 | Laing O’rourke, Red Sea Housing, Atco

Modular Construction

North America to witness strong growth in the global modular construction market

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America to witness strong growth in the global modular construction market , Modular construction can be defined as the process of constructing prefabricated buildings or houses to the same standards as a conventional facility using the same designs and materials.The permanent modular construction segment is expected to dominate the global modular construction market on the basis of product type. Offsite lean manufacturing techniques are used in the permanent modular construction to prefabricate the buildings in a deliverable module section.

Market Overview:

Modular Construction is technique of constructing prefabricated buildings or houses by utilizing the similar designs and products to the same standards as applied in building of a conventional facility.

Competitive Landscape:

Laing O’rourke, Red Sea Housing, Atco, Bouygues Construction, Vinci, Skanska AB, Algeco Scotsman, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg, Kef Katerra, Lendlease Corporation, and Cimc Modular Building Systems Holding among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing initiates to promote green building and efficient construction material is driving growth of the modular construction market. According to the ComfyLiving.net, Green buildings achieve a 7% increase in asset value compared to non-green ones. In the US, there has been a 19% increase in LEED-certified buildings since 2017.

Growing technological advancement is expected to accelerate growth of the market. For instance, in May 2021, MiTek Inc., owned by Berkshire Hathaway, announced its construction method would resemble car manufacturing. The company recently announced its Modular Initiative with Danny Forster & Architecture Partnership. The firm is taking steps to make modular construction a more accessible form of construction and to improve the process of installing the necessary utilities.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on modular construction market.

According to the World Health Organization’s report, the manifestation of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has resulted in more than 166 million infected individuals worldwide as of May 24, 2021.

Key Takeaways:

The modular construction market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for green building and advanced construction materials.

North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing spending on construction sector. According to the Trading Economic, construction spending in the US went up 0.2 percent from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of USD 1.598 trillion in October of 2021, after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent drop in September and compared with market expectations of a 0.4 percent increase

Market Analysis:

Due to an increase in government initiatives for promoting green buildings and reducing waste generated during construction activities, the Modular Construction market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. For example, in 2016, China's State Council issued a circular stating that prefabricated construction would account for around 30% of all buildings. In addition, according to Australia's Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, the country will spend US$ 2 million in 2019 to establish a collaborative lab that will assist manufacturers in designing innovative and environmentally friendly prefabricated buildings.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type, the global modular construction market is segmented into:

Permanent Modular

Relocatable Modular

On the basis of material, the global modular construction market is segmented into:

Wood

Plastic

Steel

Precast Concrete

Others

On the basis of module, the global modular construction market is segmented into:

Four-Sided Modules

Open-Sided Modules

Partially Open-Sided Modules

Mixed Modules and Floor Cassettes

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global modular construction market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

