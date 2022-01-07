After Sun Care Products Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2022 - 2026).

After Sun Care Products Market

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "After Sun Care Products Market by Price Point, Form, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global after sun care products market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. North America dominated the market in 2018, accounting for 30.6% of the total after sun care products market share. The after sun care products market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $ 0.7 billion from 2018-2026.

Key Findings of the After Sun Care Products Market :

The premium after sun care products segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to dominate the after sun care products market growth, registering a CAGR of 2.5%.

Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit exponential growth throughout 2026, registering the highest of CAGR 4.8%. Introduction of value-added sun care products and rise in disposable income of consumers are expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

The supermarket/hypermarket distribution segment is anticipated to dominate the global after sun care products market analysis, with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The gel based after sun care products segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The key players operating in after sun care products industry

Beiersdorf AG

Bioderma Laboratories

Clarins Holding

Coty Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (J&J)

L’Oréal SAS

REVLON, INC.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Unilever PLC

Global brands such as L’Oréal and Shiseido are using nanoparticles in their sun care products to provide extra protection from UV rays. Innovative product offerings by private labels as well as global brands for specific target group such as ethnic population, working population, athletes, and children is increasing the regional demand for after sun care products. In addition, commercialization of multifunctional sun care products in the global; market is anticipated to provide revenue growth for the after sun care product market during the forecast period

Sun care products market. Research Report Provides:

• Overview and analysis of market drivers, opportunities, restraints, threats, and challenges

• Overview and analysis of market segmentation

• Business strategies and expansion

• Market growth, share, distribution, and status on the regional and global platform

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 01. GLOBAL AFTER SUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET REVENUE, BY PRICE POINT, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 02. GLOBAL MASS AFTER SUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 03. GLOBAL PREMIUM AFTER-SUN PRODUCTS MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 04. GLOBAL AFTER SUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET REVENUE, BY FORM 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 05. GLOBAL AFTER SUN CARE CREAM MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 06. GLOBAL AFTER-SUN CARE GEL MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 07. GLOBAL AFTER-SUN CARE LOTION MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 08. GLOBAL AFTER-SUN CARE ESSENTIAL OIL MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 09. GLOBAL AFTER-SUN CARE OTHER PRODUCTS MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AFTER SUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET REVENUE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 2018–2026 ($MILLION)…Continue

