Internationally Renowned Master Magician Nathan Coe Marsh to Appear at the finest resort on Maui, Hawaii

WAILEA, HAWAII, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOTEL MAGIC LLC presents The Magical Mystery Show! starring Internationally renowned magician Nathan Coe Marsh Marsh, who will appear for a limited engagement in Wailea, Maui at a major resort between February 10th through April 19th, 2022. The Wailea resort awarded this world class event is will be announced within days.

Marsh creates impossible experiences that blur the line between reality and illusion. Liquid floats in mid-air, objects dematerialize in full view, guests revel in the spotlight as the true stars of an extraordinary evening. Marsh’s work has been has been seen in venues as diverse as the yacht of an NFL team owner; to the Top of the World club in Thule, Greenland; to the iconic Magic Castle in Hollywood; to performances in French Polynesia, the Mexican Riviera; Central America; the mountains of Banff; and on Penn & Teller’s prime time TV series Fool Us.

The Magical Mystery Show! takes you through a “portal” back in time into the styles of the Victorian era. Back then, the parlors in America and Across the Pond were beehives of social relations allowing the well-heeled in society to interact, relax, dine, and most importantly, enjoy the arts. The Parlor Magician was the King of Entertainment during these golden years. Now... he’s back!

The Magical Mystery Show presents the world’s best magical entertainers, in elegant, intimate settings, at the best hotels on the planet. These shows are designed to stun and entertain. You are not far away watching a stage. You are right there with miracles happening before your eyes, just feet away! Tickets are limited to less than 60 guests a show to provide close-up miracles, laughter, and the joys of a bygone era. Guests participate in the show and enjoy the childlike wonder created by miraculous feats of prestidigitation. Guests are amazed and leave with the lines between fantasy and reality thoroughly blurred!

Nathan Coe Marsh has toured the world performing for deployed military personnel on behalf of the US Department of Defense, and has toured the mainland teaching his magic to serious students of the art. His corporate event performances led Event Solutions magazine to name him a finalist for “Entertainer of the Year,” while MAGIC Magazine described his work as “a breath of fresh air.” In addition to performing, he is a columnist for Genii, a major trade journal for magicians. Nathan lives in Orlando, Florida."

Hotel Magic, LLC produces markets and provides consultation about world-class magicians, unusual entertainment, mystery parties, entertainment marketing and advertising, theatrical, television and film consulting, and exclusive party and corporate entertainment. The firm is headed by Jonathan Todd who created Fleetwood's on Front St., with Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac. HOTEL MAGIC LLC production shows take place in the world’s most luxurious hotels and resorts. Key-holding guests always get significant discounts, as do local residents. Their current production is The Magical Mystery Show! which also provides guests with an unusual experience called The Museum of Curiosities and Oddities. See www.Hotel-Magic.com for further detials.