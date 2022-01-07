Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,957 in the last 365 days.

Internationally Renowned Master Magician Nathan Coe Marsh to Appear at the finest resort on Maui, Hawaii

World's Best Magic at The Magical Mystery Show!

Go Back Through a Portal in Time at the Finest Resorts in the World!

Magician Nathan Coe Marsh Starring at The Magical Mystery Show! in Maui Hawaii

Magician Nathan Coe Marsh Starring at The Magical Mystery Show!

International Conjuror Nathan Coe Marsh Thrills Spectator Linking Her Rings Up Close at The Magical Mystery Show! Shows three finger lings from the spectator linking with true awe on spectators face!

International Conjuror Nathan Coe Marsh Thrills Spectator Linking Her Rings Up Close at The Magical Mystery Show!

HOTEL MAGIC LLC presents The Magical Mystery Show! Starring Internationally Renowned Master Magician Nathan Coe Marsh at the finest resort on Maui, Hawaii

"As a very big fan of Nathan Coe Marsh, I’m looking forward to working with him many times in the future.” DIRECTOR OF ENTERTAINMENT THE ACADEMY OF MAGICAL ARTS THE MAGIC CASTLE”
— JACK GOLDFINGER

WAILEA, HAWAII, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOTEL MAGIC LLC presents The Magical Mystery Show! starring Internationally renowned magician Nathan Coe Marsh Marsh, who will appear for a limited engagement in Wailea, Maui at a major resort between February 10th through April 19th, 2022. The Wailea resort awarded this world class event is will be announced within days.

Marsh creates impossible experiences that blur the line between reality and illusion. Liquid floats in mid-air, objects dematerialize in full view, guests revel in the spotlight as the true stars of an extraordinary evening. Marsh’s work has been has been seen in venues as diverse as the yacht of an NFL team owner; to the Top of the World club in Thule, Greenland; to the iconic Magic Castle in Hollywood; to performances in French Polynesia, the Mexican Riviera; Central America; the mountains of Banff; and on Penn & Teller’s prime time TV series Fool Us.

The Magical Mystery Show! takes you through a “portal” back in time into the styles of the Victorian era. Back then, the parlors in America and Across the Pond were beehives of social relations allowing the well-heeled in society to interact, relax, dine, and most importantly, enjoy the arts. The Parlor Magician was the King of Entertainment during these golden years. Now... he’s back!

The Magical Mystery Show presents the world’s best magical entertainers, in elegant, intimate settings, at the best hotels on the planet. These shows are designed to stun and entertain. You are not far away watching a stage. You are right there with miracles happening before your eyes, just feet away! Tickets are limited to less than 60 guests a show to provide close-up miracles, laughter, and the joys of a bygone era. Guests participate in the show and enjoy the childlike wonder created by miraculous feats of prestidigitation. Guests are amazed and leave with the lines between fantasy and reality thoroughly blurred!

Nathan Coe Marsh has toured the world performing for deployed military personnel on behalf of the US Department of Defense, and has toured the mainland teaching his magic to serious students of the art. His corporate event performances led Event Solutions magazine to name him a finalist for “Entertainer of the Year,” while MAGIC Magazine described his work as “a breath of fresh air.” In addition to performing, he is a columnist for Genii, a major trade journal for magicians. Nathan lives in Orlando, Florida."

Hotel Magic, LLC produces markets and provides consultation about world-class magicians, unusual entertainment, mystery parties, entertainment marketing and advertising, theatrical, television and film consulting, and exclusive party and corporate entertainment. The firm is headed by Jonathan Todd who created Fleetwood's on Front St., with Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac. HOTEL MAGIC LLC production shows take place in the world’s most luxurious hotels and resorts. Key-holding guests always get significant discounts, as do local residents. Their current production is The Magical Mystery Show! which also provides guests with an unusual experience called The Museum of Curiosities and Oddities. See www.Hotel-Magic.com for further detials.

Jonathan Todd
HOTEL MAGIC LLC
+1 808-855-5788
email us here

You just read:

Internationally Renowned Master Magician Nathan Coe Marsh to Appear at the finest resort on Maui, Hawaii

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.