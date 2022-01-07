Global cooking oil market to reach $213.1 billion by 2027 : Allied Market Research

Cooking Oil Market

Global cooking oil market expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to developments in the food processing industry across emerging nations.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cooking oil market generated $168.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $213.1 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

Shankar Bhandalkar, Team Lead-Research, Food & Beverages at Allied Market Research, "Development of food processing industries in developing countries, rise in demand for organic cooking oil, and the emergence of disruptive technologies fuel the global cooking oil market. On the other hand, counterfeiting of cooking oil fetching, changing consumer preferences, extreme weather conditions, and geo-political hinder the market. On the contrary, fortification of cooking oil and rise of recyclable packaging in an emerging market create market opportunities."

COVID-19 scenario:

• The pandemic impacted the food service segment of the cooking oil market due to the closure of hotels and restaurants around the globe to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

• Countries across the world have issued favorable policies for manufacturing facilities of essential products.

• The pandemic however has affected supply chain management and created a shortage of raw materials.

The global cooking oil market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, product type, and region.

By product type, the palm oil segment held nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail from 2021 to 2027. However, the peanut oil segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the residential segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the food service segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

By geography, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding around three-fifths of the global cooking oil market. The region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2027. The report also studies the market across LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Key leading players of the global cooking oil market include American vegetable oil, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Fuji oil, Cargill, Indo Agri, Louis Dreyfus Company, J-Oils, Richardsons International, and Wilmar International.

