Barn Door Hardware Market To Expand At A Cagr Of 3.5% Through 2027 | Agave Ironworks, LLC, Artisan Hardware, Spectrum

Barn Door Hardware Market Is Growing with Increasing Demand for Barn Doors

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barn Door Hardware Market Is Growing with Increasing Demand for Barn Doors , Hangers, track, rollers, jump blocks, door guides, standoffs, and stops are among the hardware used to install a barn door. Barn doors have a number of advantages, including ease of installation, space savings, and a variety of design options.

The global barn door hardware market was valued at US$ 1,680.2 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 percent from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 2,272.1 million.

Market Overview:

A sliding door is a barn door that can be installed anywhere in a home, usually featuring some sort of a wood or metal door that hangs on a sliding track. Barn doors can serve as closet doors or can be used between a sleeping area and a bathroom. This type of doors remain large in home larders because they cover the pantry or are used as a set of doors in the entertainment area or dining room, allowing smaller, more intimate spaces away from the mess of the kitchen. Moreover, barn doors are easy to install and require less space compared to conventional doors. The hardware used to install a barn door(s) includes track, hangers, rollers, door guides, jump blocks, standoffs, and stops. Decorative hardware are also available in the market, however can further increase the cost, depending on the style and number of tracks.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global barn door hardware market are Agave Ironworks, LLC, Artisan Hardware, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Rustica Hardware, Custom Service Hardware Inc., RW Hardware, Specialty Doors, MWE North America, Smart Standard, and Real Carriage Door & Sliding Hardware, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for barn doors across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the barn door hardware market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, SafeWood Designs announced the launch of a new bullet resistant interior Barn Door Collection. The new collection is the first of its kind, offering high end home fashion combined with bullet resistant material and fully integrated lever extension flush bolt locking mechanism.

Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing construction and infrastructure activities around the world is expected to augment the growth of the barn door hardware market. For instance, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), India, FDIs in the construction development sector and construction (infrastructure) activities stood at US$ 26.14 billion and US$ 25.38 billion, respectively, between April 2000 and June 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Many industries witnessed significant shift in their business due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (the global pandemic). The pandemic has severely affected the barn door hardware market, as industrial operations are temporarily suspended to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. Moreover, the pandemic has also affected the demand for barn door hardware. This in turn is expected to hamper growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The barn door hardware market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period due to the introduction of novel products in the market to meet increasing demand. For instance, in October 2020, National Hardware launched Decorative Interior Barn Door Hardware collection with the release of new complete kits and a new line of accessories in popular satin nickel, and new matte black and brushed gold finishes.

Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the barn door hardware market owing to the increasing demand for barn doors, increasing construction and infrastructure activities, and rapid growth of the construction industry. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to become the third largest construction market in the world by 2025. In fact, India, China, and U.S. are expected to account for almost 60% of all global growth in the sector by 2025.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global barn door hardware market. This is due to the presence of emerging economies like India, which are experiencing rapid growth in the construction industry. The government of India allocated US$ 92.22 billion for infrastructure in the Union Budget 2018-19, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation's (IBEF) report on Infrastructure (June 2018).

