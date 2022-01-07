Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Commission Meeting Scheduled for January 12 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet Wednesday, January 12 at 9 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting agenda includes staff updates and commodity reports from each board member. 

For more information or for teleconference details, please contact Jessica O’Sullivan at jessica.osullivan@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.

