Functional Apparel market is expected to reach $505.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026

Rise in trend of health and wellness is one of the key influential factors that has been driving the demand of Functional Apparel market

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Functional Apparel Market by Nature and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the functional Apparel market size was valued at $282.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $505.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly 30.2% share of the functional apparel market.

Functional Apparel Market by Product Type (Sportswear, Active Wear, Protective Clothing, and Others), Application (Sports Industry, Outdoor Clothing, and Healthcare) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Key Findings of the Study:

In 2018, based on product type, the sportswear segment accounted for around higher value Functional apparel market share.

In 2018, based on application, the sports industry segment accounted for 38.3% share of the market.

In 2018, based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for higher share of the Functional apparel market.

In 2018, based on region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the functional apparel industry include :-

ADIDAS AG (ADIDAS)

ASICS CORPORATION

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

NIKE, INC. (NIKE)

PVH CORP.

PUMA SE

THE GAP, INC.

THE NORTH FACE (VF CORPORATION (VFC))

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

Millennials tend to take a more holistic approach to health and wellness factor. They are active and always keen to indulge in fitness oriented activities. Fitness has become an integral part of one’s daily routine. Considering millennials’ perception on fitness, functional apparel manufacturers have successfully built an emotional connect between their products and customer. These customers specifically seek for apparels that promote an active lifestyle. Hence rise in number of millennials turns out to be an influential trend.

Functional apparels are among the main types of technical textiles clothing that are receptive to new product development and technologies. The emergence of functional clothing has been fueled by recent breakthrough and advances of technical fibers and fabrics materials that are being used.

Functional Apparel Market. Research Report Provides:

• Overview and analysis of market drivers, opportunities, restraints, threats, and challenges

• Overview and analysis of market segmentation

• Business strategies and expansion

• Market growth, share, distribution, and status on the regional and global platform

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 01. GLOBAL FUNCTIONAL APPARELS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2019-2026 ($BILLION)

TABLE 02. SPORTSWEAR MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION 2019–2026 ($BILLION)

TABLE 03. ACTIVEWEAR MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION 2019–2026($BILLION)

TABLE 04. PROTECTIVE CLOTHING MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION 2019–2026($BILLION)

TABLE 05. PROTECTIVE CLOTHING MARKET REVENUE, BY REGION 2019–2026($BILLION)

TABLE 06. GLOBAL FUNCTIONAL APPARELS MARKET REVENUE, BY APPLICATION, 2019-2026 ($BILLION)

TABLE 07. FUNCTIONAL APPARELS MARKET REVENUE FOR SPORTS INDUSTRY, BY REGION 2019–2026($BILLION)

TABLE 08. FUNCTIONAL APPARELS MARKET REVENUE FOR OUTDOOR CLOTHING, BY REGION 2019–2026($BILLION)

TABLE 09. FUNCTIONAL APPARELS MARKET REVENUE FOR UNISEX, BY REGION 2019–2026($BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL FUNCTIONAL APPARELS MARKET REVENUE, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2019-2026 ($BILLION)

