East Africa Cement Market to Reach US$ 2,782 Million by 2027 | CAGR 1.36%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s recent report, titled “East Africa Cement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimated that the East Africa cement market size reached a volume of US$ 2,553 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,782 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 1.36% during 2022-2027.Cement is a binding agent utilized in the construction industry to harden concrete. It is produced by heating limestone, silica, alumina, gypsum, iron oxide, magnesia, and calcium sulphate at high temperatures. This mixture is ground to form a fine powder and is combined with water to create a paste. Depending on its setting properties, cement is differentiated into hydraulic and non-hydraulic variants. Cement offers strength, aesthetic value, enhanced quality, improved flexibility, increased durability, and low maintenance.

East Africa Cement Market Drivers:

The cement market in East Africa is primarily being driven by the growing population, inflating income levels, large-scale migration, and rapid industrialization. This is stimulating construction activities across the commercial and residential sectors. Moreover, several large-scale infrastructural programs are being launched in the region in compliance with the long-term development plans, which have led to the widespread use of high-quality cement for constructing roads and other structures.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report include:

• Bamburi Cement Limited

• ARM Cement Plc

• EAPCC

• Dangote Cement Plc

• Mombasa Cement Limited

Breakup by Type:

• Portland

• Blended

• Others

Based on type, Portland cement is the most popular product type, accounting for the majority of the market share. This is due to its vast range of applications in grout fillings, concrete projects, etc. Portland cement is followed by blended cement and others.

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

On the basis of application, the market has been divided into the residential, commercial and infrastructure sector. Currently, the residential sector holds the largest market share owing to a rise in the demand for better housing facilities from the middle-class population.

Breakup by Region:

• Ethiopia

• Kenya

• Tanzania

• Uganda

• Rwanda and Burundi

• Others

Region-wise, Ethiopia represents the leading market for cement in East Africa. Ascending infrastructure and construction activities in the region has largely contributed to the growth of the market in the region. Apart from Ethiopia, other major markets include Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya.

