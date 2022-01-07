Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market to Grow at CAGR of 10% during 2021-2026

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global multiple myeloma drugs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global multiple myeloma drugs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global multiple myeloma drugs market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Multiple myeloma, or Kahler’s disease, is a form of blood cancer that affects the monoclonal plasma cells. The treatment of multiple myeloma involves chemotherapeutic, corticosteroid, and immunomodulatory agents. These treatments primarily utilize doxorubicin, liposomal doxorubicin, melphalan, and vincristine to control the growth of cancer cells. In addition, medical professionals employ targeted therapy drugs, like prednisone, thalidomide, and bortezomib, to alleviate pain, control tumor growth, promote bone healing and prevent the development of anemia, hypercalcemia, and bone fracture.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Trends:

The global multiple myeloma drugs market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of hematological cancer and significant developments in the healthcare sector. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of biologic drug therapy for studying myeloma is further supporting the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for multiple myeloma drugs can be attributed to the rapid development of micro-ribonucleic acid (microRNA) therapeutics and nanomedicines as an effective treatment plan. Moreover, continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities in medical science are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

• Amgen Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Daiichi Sankyo Company

• Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi-Aventis)

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

• Pharma Mar S.A.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. etc.

Breakup by Therapy:

• Targeted Therapy

• Biologic Therapy

• Chemotherapy

• Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

• Immunomodulatory Drugs

• Proteasome Inhibitors

• Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors

• Monoclonal Antibody Drugs

• Steroids

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Men

• Women

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

