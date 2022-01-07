Exterior Sheathing Market to Reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.1%

Exterior Sheathing Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Exterior Sheathing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global exterior sheathing market reached a value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2021. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 10.4 Billion by 2027. Exterior sheathing is generally used for providing an extra layer of shield against external elements. It is a board or panel material that is widely placed over walls, floors and roofs, which also provides additional structural support and protection from ultraviolet (UV) rays. It is usually manufactured using fiberboard, wood, cement, thermo-brace, and glass mat that offers improved strength to the frame structure while increasing the thermal resistance of the building. There has been a considerable rise in the adoption of sheathing materials due to the easy product availability via online and offline organized distribution channels.

Global Exterior Sheathing Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Along with this, the increasing uptake of sheathings that are manufactured using foam and wood fiber panels as they meet the energy code requirements in a cost-efficient manner is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of eco-friendly materials for construction activities due to the rising environmental concerns among the masses is providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by increasing investments by public and private agencies in infrastructural development and remodeling projects. Moreover, various technological advancements across the construction sector, including the automated installation and production processes, along with the introduction of efficient building technologies and continuous improvements in the e-commerce industry, are positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, continual product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further projected to drive the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Sheathing Type:

Structural

• OSB (Oriented Strand Board)

• Plywood

• Wafer Board

• Gypsum

Non-Structural

• Fiber Board

• Foam Board

• Particle Board

• Insulation Board

Breakup by Application:

• Wall

• Roof

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Institutional

Breakup by Region:

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

