Food Packaging Market Business Growth, Trends, Demand, Top Competitors and Forecast Report By 2026

Food Packaging Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently published report by IMARC Group, titled “Food Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global food packaging market reached a value of US$ 311.4 Billion in 2020. Food packaging represents the largest segment of the global packaging industry. This type of packaging helps in the containment, handling and delivery of a food product to the end-consumer. Food packaging is generally made from glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, metal and wood, and plays a key role in protecting the food items from outside influences and damage. Nowadays, food packaging also provides the consumers with detailed nutritional and ingredient information; offers improved traceability, convenience and tamper indication; and carries promotional items such as gifts, additional products and coupons.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Food Packaging Market Trends:

The major factor facilitating the growth of the food packaging market is the inflating demand for specialty and packaged foods. The increasing number of dual income households has shifted the eating habits from traditional meals to snacks and frozen meals. Moreover, rural to urban migration, hectic lifestyles and time constraints have resulted in the rising popularity of single-serve packs which complement on-the-go consumption. In addition, the manufacturers are investing in R&D activities so as to improve the shelf-life of the food products along with the barrier property and safety of packaging by using high performance and anti-microbial materials. Apart from this, the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging has also witnessed a surge in recent years on account of rising consciousness among the consumers regarding global warming and environmental pollution. Some of the other factors driving the market growth include emerging online food retail and production facility expansions by the manufacturers.

Global Food Packaging Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Amcor PLC

• Crown Holdings Incorporated

• Owens-Illinois Inc.

• Tetra Pak Ltd.

• American Packaging Corporation

• Ball Corporation

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Flexible

• Paper and Paperboard

• Rigid Plastic

• Glass

• Metal

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Bakery, Confectionery, Pasta, and Noodles

• Dairy Products

• Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

• Snacks and Side Dishes

• Convenience Foods

• Meat, Fish, and Poultry

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Regional Insights:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

