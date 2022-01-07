Aquafeed Market Outlook Report, Size, Demand, Growth and Business Opportunity By 2026

Aquafeed Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aquafeed Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that the global aquafeed market size reached a volume of 57 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aquafeed market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Aquafeed refers to a range of compound meals that include various essential nutrients required for the breeding of aquatic animals. They help in improving and maintaining the physiological functions, growth, immune systems and reproduction of animals. Aquafeed meals are made from vegetable oil and protein, fishmeal and oil, animals fats and oil, and essential amino acids. These meals are commercially available in the form of pressure-pelleted feed that sink and extruded bits that float on the water surface.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aquafeed-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The aquafeed market is majorly being influenced positively by the rising seafood trade due to the growing consumption of fish across the globe. Besides this, the non-renewable nature of animal-based oil and meal has prompted leading players to invest in the research and development (R&D) of sustainable ingredients, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are currently adopting advanced technologies in the production process to improve the stability and control density of feed pellets, which enhance the digestibility of the feed. Such endeavors are, in turn, creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aquafeed-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Species:

• Carps

• Marine Shrimps

• Tilapias

• Catfishes

• Marine Fishes

• Salmons

• Freshwater Crustaceans

• Trout

• Other

Carps accounted for the largest share in the global aquafeed market and were followed by marine shrimps, tilapias, catfishes, marine fishes, salmons, freshwater crustaceans, trout and others.

Breakup by Ingredients:

• Soybean

• Corn

• Fish Meal

• Fish Oil

• Additives

• Other

Currently, soybean dominates this market followed by corn, fish meal, fish oil, additives and others.

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Based on the region, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global aquafeed market.

Breakup by Additives

• Vitamins and Minerals

• Antioxidants

• Feed Enzymes

• Other

Based on the additives vitamins and minerals represented the largest category and were followed by anti-oxidants, feed enzymes and others.

Breakup by Product Form

• Pellets

• Extruded

• Powdered

• Liquid

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports:

Generic Injectables Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/us-generic-injectables-market

Lithography Systems Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lithography-systems-market

Colostomy Bags Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/colostomy-bags-market

Silicones And Siloxanes Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silicone-siloxane-market

Ceramic Ball Bearings Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ceramic-ball-bearings-market

Takaful Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/takaful-market

Battery Charger Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-charger-market

Xenon Gas Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/xenon-gas-market