Big Data Analytics in Education Market size worth over USD 57.14 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.3% | Valuates Reports
Region wise, the big data analytics in education industry was dominated by North America region.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Valuates Reports, titled, “Big Data Analytics in Education Market By Component, Deployment Model, Application, Sector, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” The global big data analytics in education market size was .valued at US$ 13.58 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 57.14 billion by 2030 registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.
Moreover, rapid implementation of cloud-based learning analytics solutions, development of advanced communication technologies, and the growing number of mobile phones is expected to surge the growth of the market. Further, covid 19 has led to the rise in online learning culture which will create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Big Data Analytics in Education Market during the forecast period.
Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Big Data Analytics in Education Market @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1U57/Big_Data_Analytics_in_Education_Market
Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in use of automation technology among education institutions to test grading and rise in adoption of artificial intelligence-based learning analytical technology in colleges are the prominent factors that boost the big data in education market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, most of online education technology providers across China have invested large amount to integrate artificial intelligence technology in the teaching industry. For instance, in August 2019, Squirrel AI, one of the leading Chinese online education companies, invested $1 billion to open 2,000 AI-based learning centers in more than 200 Chinese cities. It helps company to create its learning system to capture all the data created in learning sessions.
The growth of the global big data analytics in education market is majorly driven by lucrative benefits of big data in education sector, increase in internet penetration, and need for improved administrative services along with the need to reduce education costs. However, high initial investment cost is expected to hamper the growth of big data analytics in education market siz. On the contrary, rapid development of communication technologies along with the proliferation of mobile devices and rise in implementation of learning analytics are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the big data analytics in education industry growth.
Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-1U57/big-data-analytics-in-education
In 2020, on the basis of component, big data analytics in education market share is dominated by software segment. Growth of this segment is majorly attributed to proliferation of big data analytics software tools that extracts data from multiple sources and prepare it for analysis and visualization to discover deeper insights into patterns, trends, and associations within data. However, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to notable increase in the adoption of big data analytics services in education sector, as it ensures effective functioning of big data analytics platforms and software.
By deployment model, the big data analytics in education market was dominated by the on-premise segment in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth. Cloud-based big data analytics does not involve capital cost as well as is low on maintenance requirements, and hence can be most preferred by mid-sized financial institutions. In addition, rise in adoption of cloud-based big data analytics among both large and mid-sized educational institutions majorly augments the market growth.
Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the big data analytics in education market has witnessed considerable growth. This is attributed to implementation of lockdown by governments in majority of the countries and rise in adoption of online teaching culture among students & teachers. In addition, increase demand for cloud-based big data technology among education institutions is accelerating the growth of market. In addition to this, analyzing students’ performance, identifying the interesting area of students, and monitoring students after graduating from college are some of the important benefits of big data and business analytics in education, which foster the market growth.
Inquire for customization report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-1U57/Big_Data_Analytics_in_Education_Market
Some of the key players profiled in the report include Alteryx, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Fintellix Solutions pvt. ltd., LatentView Analytics, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software Inc. This study includes market trends, big data analytics in education market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets
Similar Reports :
Back to School Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-4B58/back-to-school
Asia-Pacific Back-to-school Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-4X54/asia-pacific-back-to-school
Learning Management System (LMS) Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-33E5783/global-learning-management-system-lms
K12 Education Learning Management Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28V5619/global-k12-education-learning-management
K-12 Education Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4R154/k-12-education
Adaptive Learning Software Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-0Y2692/covid-19-impact-on-global-adaptive-learning-software
Corporate Learning Management System Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3L234/corporate-learning-management-system
Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1S275/higher-education-learning-management-systems
Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
email us here