Cigars and Cigarillos Market to Witness Immense Growth USD 25.2 Billion by 2027 | Altadis S.A., British American Tobacco

Cigars and Cigarillos

Increasing Launch of Cigar Franchises to Propel Cigars and Cigarillos Market Growth

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing Launch of Cigar Franchises to Propel Cigars and Cigarillos Market Growth , Cigars and cigarillos are rolled tobacco that is wrapped in leaf tobacco and differ from cigarettes in that they are rolled tobacco. Cigarillos, cigars, and small cigars are the three most common types of cigars on the market.

The global cigars and cigarillos market is expected to generate US$ 25.2 billion in revenue over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 3.0%. (2019-2027).



Market Overview:

A cigar is a rolled bundle of dried and fermented tobacco leaves made to be smoked. The process of making cigars starts with the tobacco harvest. The Dominican Republic is the largest producer of cigars in the world. Other countries that produce cigars include, Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras, Brazil, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global cigars and cigarillos market include, Altadis S.A., British American Tobacco, Drew Estate LLC, Habanos S.A., Imperial Brands, Plc., Oettinger Davidoff AG., Swisher International, Inc., Swedish Match AB, and Trendsettah USA, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing launch of cigar franchises is expected to propel growth of the global cigars and cigarillos market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, the first La Casa del Habano franchise shop was inaugurated in Willemstad, Curacao.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

In United States of America, from 3 January 2020 to 6:16pm CET, 1 December 2021, there have been 48,162,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 774,868 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 28 November 2021, a total of 493,149,970 vaccine doses have been administered. Although smoking increases risk of Covid-19 infection, recent trends have seen in rise in the number of smokers. In 2020, the University of North Carolina at Chapel conducted an online survey and reported that far more respondents increased their tobacco use since COVID-19 started (40.9 percent) vs. decreasing their tobacco use (17.8 percent).

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global cigars and cigarillos market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, British American Tobacco Group signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Organigram Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Organigram Holdings Inc., for R&D of next generation adult cannabis products, with an initial focus on cannabidiol.

Restriction on the Market

Over the forecast period, the high cost of cigars and cigarillos compared to other tobacco products is expected to stifle market growth. The retail price of a box of five premium cigars, for example, varies between US$ 120 and over US$ 230, according to Coherent Market Insights. As a result, the availability of cheaper alternative tobacco products such as cigarettes and chewing tobacco is expected to limit the growth of the cigar and cigarillos market.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Cigars

Cigarillos

Little Cigars

By Gender

Male

Female

By Flavor

Fruit/Candy

Mint/Menthol

Chocolate

By Category

Mass

Premium

