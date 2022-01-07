Ginger Ale Market Likely To Experience A Huge Growth in Near Future 2028

Ginger Ale Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ginger ale is a ginger-flavored carbonated soft drink consumed across the world, which is prepared using sugar, carbonated water, and ginger root. It is also flavored using artificial flavors such as lemon, lime, can sugar, and others. It is often used for home remedy such as indigestion, motion sickness, and relief from cough & sour throat. It is available in two forms, golden ginger ale and dry ginger ale. Golden ginger ale is darker in color and has an intense flavor of ginger, while the dry ginger ale has a pale color and has a much milder ginger flavor. Ginger ale is often mixed with alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.

Increase in preference of low-calorie soft drinks as compared to high-calorie soft drinks drives the growth of the ginger ale market Moreover, as these drinks are less sweet, they possess several health benefits, which fuel their demand, thereby supplementing the market growth. Furthermore, availability of wide range of flavors in ginger ale boosts the market growth. However, availability of substitute drinks restrains the growth of market. Introduction of new flavors and enhanced taste are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the market.

The ginger ale market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and geography. By type, the market is bifurcated into golden ginger ale and dry ginger ale. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist stores, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this report are Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Bruce Cost Ginger Ale, Hansen Beverage, Zevia, Blenheim Bottling Company, Polar Beverages, Honest Tea, Seagram, Buffalo Rock Company, and Boylan Bottling Co.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Distribution Channel

CONVENIENCE STORES

SUPERMARKETS/ HYPERMARKETS

SPECIALIST STORES

OTHERS

BY TYPE

GOLDEN GINGER ALE

DRY GINGER ALE

Key Market Players

DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP

BRUCE COST GINGER ALE

HANSEN BEVERAGE

ZEVIA

BLENHEIM BOTTLING COMPANY

POLAR BEVERAGES

HONEST TEA

SEAGRAM

BUFFALO ROCK COMPANY

BOYLAN BOTTLING CO.

About Us:

