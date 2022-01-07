Additional Speed Restrictions in Place on Roadways East Central PA

Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily implementing additional speed limit restrictions on interstates in the east central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

· Interstates 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties; · Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties; · Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County; · Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads. Additional restrictions on other roadways could be added depending on changing conditions.

In addition to the speed restrictions, vehicle restrictions were implemented earlier today. Vehicle restrictions reflect Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are in effect on the following roadways: • Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties. Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and • motorcycles.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions. Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website. Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear. While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

