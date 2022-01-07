DOD News Release: Hawai‘i Army National Guard units notified about upcoming deployments

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i – About 100 Soldiers from two units of the Hawai‘i Army National Guard, have been notified by the Department of Defense about an upcoming deployment to the Middle East. The first step in deploying units begins with a “Notification of Sourcing” or NOS. Changes in units, numbers, dates, and locations are still possible.

It will be a year-long deployment for 2023 and they will be supporting the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) efforts in the region.

This is the fifth time that the unit will be deployed: Iraq in 2004, and Afghanistan in 2010, 2013, 2018, and now back to the Middle East in 2023. There are some first time deployers and multi-deployers in the Oahu-based units. The 100 Soldiers will be training at Fort Hood, Texas for about a month before deploying.###

