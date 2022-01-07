Allergy Treatment Market is Anticipated to Develop Altogether at Strong CAGR Forecast to 2026

Allergy Treatment Market

Surge in demand for self-medication as well as rise in prevalence of allergic diseases across the globe supplement the need for allergy treatment.

Allergy Treatment Market by Type (Eye Allergy, Food Allergy, Skin Allergy, Asthma, Rhinitis, and Others), Treatment (Anti-Allergy Drugs and Immunotherapy), Dosage Form (Oral, Inhalers, Intranasal)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global allergy treatment market was pegged at $24.65 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $40.36 billion by 2025, registering CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

Increased prevalence of allergens and high consumption of tobacco that can induce several allergies drive the growth of the global allergy treatment market. However, patent expiries, competition from generic drugs, and availability of alternative and complementary therapy hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in awareness among patients regarding food allergies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Allergy Treatment Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

The food allergy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness among patients regarding food allergies. However, increased prevalence of allergic rhinitis across the globe helped rhinitis segment to garner largest market share in 2017, contributing about 40% of the total market share. The other segments analyzed in the report include asthma, skin allergy, food allergy, and others.

In 2017, the anti-allergy segment reaped about 89% share of the market, owing to the increasing inclination toward over the counter drugs (OTC) for the treatment of allergy diseases. In addition, the segment is expected to continue its dominance over the market. However, the immunotherapy treatment segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness among medical professionals regarding the use of immunotherapy for allergy treatment.

The intranasal spray segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the study period as intranasal sprays offer more promising approach to treat various allergic conditions. However, the oral drugs segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing about 40% share of the total revenue, as oral drugs offer the convenience of self-administration, compactness, and ease of manufacturing. The other dosage form analyzed in the report include inhalers.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Allergy Treatment Market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Allergy Treatment Market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2026.

•The Allergy Treatment Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Allergy Treatment Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the global market such as GlaxoSmithKline, ALK-Abelló A/S, Sallergenes Greer, Allergy Therapeutics, Sanofi SA, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Co. In, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Allergan plc.

