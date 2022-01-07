AI in Computer Vision Market: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

AI in Computer Vision Market

Computer vision is widely used in industries ranging from energy & utilities to manufacturing and automotive and the market is continuing to grow.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “AI in Computer Vision Market By Component (Hardware and Software), Function (Training and Interference), and Application (Industrial and Non-industrial), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Agriculture, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Security & Surveillance, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”.

According to the report, The global AI in computer vision market size is expected to reach $207.09 billion by 2030 from $9.18 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 39.60% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, market dynamics, restraints, opportunities, major driving factors, key growth strategies, prime market players, competitive landscape and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, VPs, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. In addition, the report includes Porter’s Five analysis to focus on those factors that may benefit the company in the long run.

The report offers financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of the companies which helps stakeholders understand the long-term profitability of the industry. The report includes the latest market developments such as new product launches, partnerships, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions. The report covers the qualitative and quantitative study of historic and forecast periods along with insights on recent market developments and business strategies. This information is essential to understand positive and negative attributes that can affect the global AI in Computer Vision market.

The global AI in Computer Vision market report outlines the upstream raw materials, marketing channels, downstream customer surveys, and industry development trends to provide detailed information about major manufacturing equipment suppliers, major distributors, raw materials suppliers, and major customers.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global AI in Computer Vision market based on component, function, application, end use, and region. An extensive analysis of each segment and sub-segment is offered in the research using tabular and graphical formats. This analysis would be valuable in determining the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments and adopting various strategies to achieve growth during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of top market players active in the global AI in Computer Vision market. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. They have implemented various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, collaborations, and others to gain sustainable growth and mark international presence.

The leading market players discussed in the report include NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), AWS (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Facebook (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Xilinx (U.S.), and BASLER AG (Germany).

Regions analyzed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The data and statistics are helpful in determining strategies and exploring untapped potential in new markets.

