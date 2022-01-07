South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market growing at a CAGR of 7.4% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2025

South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market

The gastrointestinal endoscopy segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market by Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuro Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market by Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuro Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Flexible endoscopes are optical medical instruments that help screen and execute diagnostic interventions inside the hollow cavities and visceral organs of the body, such as the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, brain, lungs, abdomen, and others. The increase in the number of endoscopic procedures due to growing ailments, such as abdominal pain, ulcers, digestive tract bleeding, abnormal growths in the colon, and other abdominal & gastrointestinal diseases, is expected to boost the market growth. The market for flexible endoscope has witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years, owing to rise in patient preference toward minimally invasive surgeries.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

By application, the laparoscopy segment dominated the flexible endoscopy market, accounting for a revenue nearly one-third of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to increase in obese population and rise in demand for minimal invasive surgeries such as laparoscopy for weight reduction (bariatric surgeries). Manufacturers of laparoscopy devices have focused on developing robot-assisted endoscopy devices and sophisticated endoscopy cameras with 4-LED multi-light technology to ease the overall procedure.

The hospitals segment led the market with more than half of the market share in 2017. Flexible endoscopes majorly find application in elite hospitals, as they are an expensive modality. Sophisticated visualization systems equipped with high-definition cameras, narrow band imaging, and magnification systems have revolutionized the medical sector, especially minimally invasive surgeries, by enhancing visibility and improving image quality during endoscopy procedures. All these factors together drive the demand for flexible endoscope devices for visualization and screening interventions.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2026.

•The South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Karl Storz GmbH & Co Kg, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Vimex sp. Z o.o (Vimex endoscopy). The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Richard Wolf GmbH, Hill Rom holding Inc., Smith & Nephew, and Xion GmbH,

