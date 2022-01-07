BLG Financial Tackles Financial Literacy with the launch of BossDocOnline.com

Just 39% of Americans have enough cash to cover a $1,000 emergency. (Source: Bankrate)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLG Financial announces the launch of, Boss Doc Online; created by Dr. Barbara Walker-Green. BossDocOnline.com launched in fall 2021 and complements an animated, online platform designed for youth to increase financial literacy; while interacting with a fun, engaging, and entertaining platform.

Parents are invited to register at BossDocOnline.com. Each course is $9.99 for access to interactive courses taught by Avatars who guide them through an animated community of courses that are strategically designed to introduce money basics, to drill down to money’s core meanings, and to provide practical applications for understanding how money is used in our society. Students can immediately start to practice good money choices with a wide range of animated, on-demand topics, including fun games, and interactive quizzes. This online platform teaches youth to be smart with money, how to budget, and practice good money habits.

Creator and Founder of Smart Money with Boss Doc Online, Dr. Barbara Walker-Green recognized a vital need to improve financial literacy and to help Parents to begin educating youth during early learning stages. Dr. Green states, “...the sooner that we begin to introduce money basics to children; the better are their chances of developing good money habits and preparing them for success in financial literacy. Boss Doc Online is intentionally designed to provide the expertise needed to keep a child engaged and motivated to take advantage of financial learning and opportunities to become leaders and in control of their future finances."

About Boss Doc Online: Boss Doc Online is an online financial literacy improvement course, for youth whose mission is to learn how money works and to use it to generate positive cash flow, fuel innovation, imagination, agility, efficiency, and increase financial literacy.

Meet The Boss Doc: Boss Doc Online is created by Dr. Barbara Walker-Green. Dr. Walker-Green earned her Bachelor’s degree in finance, a Master’s degree in business administration, and Doctoral Degree in Business Management; all while raising two children. BossDocOnline.com is an online platform to be used to improve financial literacy by sharing her knowledge, expertise, experiences, and wisdom with young and old people around the world! Passing on knowledge is one of the greatest gifts that Dr. Green has to give and it is her pleasure to share this gift.

About BLG: BLG Financial is an accumulation of Dr. Green's education and life experience in insurance and financial service and education. BLG is dedicated to servicing the public with tools to increase financial literacy across the world.

