Expert view: India Surgical Masks Market still promises to grow by 10.3% CAGR

India Surgical Masks Market

The country has observed a remarkable increase in the usage of masks since the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in 2020.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "India Surgical Masks Market by Product (Basic surgical mask, Anti-fog surgical mask, Fluid/splash-resistant surgical mask, and N95 mask), Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Drug Stores and Online Stores), and Sales Channel (Business to Business, Business to Customer and Business to Government): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in number of surgical procedures, efficacy in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and the outbreak of pandemics drive the growth of the India surgical masks market. However, concerns regarding disposal and trend of non-invasive and robot-assisted surgeries restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the India Surgical Masks Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the India surgical masks market based on product, distribution channel, and sales channel.

Based on product, the fluid/splash surgical mask segment held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the basic surgical mask segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on distribution channel, the drug store segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. However, the online store segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the B2B segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments including B2C and B2G.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global India Surgical Masks Market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The India Surgical Masks Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The India Surgical Masks Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the India Surgical Masks Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited, Z Plus Disposable, Salus Products, Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., MBL Impex Private Limited, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, and 3M Company.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

