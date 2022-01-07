Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market growing at a CAGR of 10.1% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2030

Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market

Growth of the Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market is attributed to surge in adoption of infertility rates

Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycle, Thawed IVF Cycle & Donor Egg IVF Cycle) & End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycle, Thawed IVF Cycle, and Donor Egg IVF Cycle) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assist people with infertility problems including couples, single mothers, and the LGBT community. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and growth in disposable income in Asia-Pacific drive growth of the IVF services market. However, the market growth is restricted by complications associated with IVF treatment and low awareness level for IVF in some under developed regions.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Based on end user, the fertility clinics segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. However, the hospitals segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast.

On the basis of region, the market across China held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across India is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market trends from 2020 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2028.

•The Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market.

By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End-User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Clinical research institutes

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Maria Fertility Hospital, MEHR IVF Clinic, Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Morula IVF, National University Hospital, Nepal International Fertility Centre, Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic, Raffles Medical Group, Repromed, RSUP Dr. Hasan Sadikin Bandung, SAFE Fertility Center, Sanno Hospital, Saqib Fertility & IVF Center Mid City Hospital, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute, Shanghai, United Family Hospital, Southend Fertility and IVF, Superior A.R.T Myanmar, Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd., TMC Fertility Centre, Tu Du Hospital, Victory A.R.T. Laboratory Phils., Inc., and Virtus Health.

