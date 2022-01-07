One World Connect partners with Philippine National Bank (PNB) for online remittance
One World Connect, a London-based fintech company, announces partnership with Philippine National Bank (PSE: PNB) for remittances to the Philippines.
We want to give Filipinos various options on how they can bank in the ‘New Normal’. This partnership will be a big help to our kababayans abroad and their loved ones in the Philippines.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One World Connect, a London-based fintech and remittance company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Philippine National Bank (PSE: PNB) to provide remittance to the Philippines.
— Wick Veloso, President and CEO, PNB
Through this partnership, recipients of money transfers in the Philippines can now receive money by picking up from more than 700+ PNB branches throughout the country, or straight to their PNB Peso account or PNB US-Dollar Account.
Founded in 2018, One World Connect is licensed and regulated in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the Philippines. Its state-of-the-art systems provide customers with rapid online remittance services with low fees and competitive exchange rates. Depending on the receivers’ location, customers can choose various payout methods such as bank deposit and cash pickup.
Lucio Tan-led PNB, established in 1916, is the first universal bank of the Philippines. To date, the Bank has over 600 branches in the country and more than 1,500 ATMs strategically located nationwide. PNB maintains its position as the Philippine bank with the most extensive global reach with more than 70 overseas offices (branches, remittance centers/subsidiaries and representative offices) across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.
PNB welcomes the partnership with One World Connect. President and CEO Wick Veloso said, “We want to give Filipinos various options on how they can bank in the ‘New Normal’. This partnership will be a big help to our kababayans abroad and their loved ones in the Philippines. It’s great to have more payout channels for remittances.”
One World Connect’s founder and CEO Darwyn Palenzuela said PNB and One World Connect share the same values and commitment to the Overseas Filipino Workers and global Filipino community. “We are delighted and excited to partner with an internationally-recognized and trusted bank as PNB,” he said. This partnership provides our customers with greater flexibility and convenience for their loved ones to receive their money through either online credit particularly to PNB bank accounts, or cash payout through PNB’s extensive location throughout the Philippines.”
About One World Connect:
One World Connect Ltd is a London based fintech remittance company established in 2018 to facilitate a faster and cheaper method for cross-border payments to the Philippines.
Headquarters in the UK and licensed by the FCA, the company has offices in the Philippines and Australia, where it is licensed and registered with BSP and AUSTRAC respectively. The One World Connect platform is built on state of the art technology, and available on Android and Apple store, and desktop. With the heavily regulated environment on which One World Connect operates in, the platforms advance KYC and AML monitoring features ensure its customer transactions are safe, secure and have guaranteed delivery.
About PNB:
The Philippine National Bank is one of the largest banks in the Philippines. Established by the Government of the Philippines in 1916, as the first universal bank of the Philippines. PNB has the largest number of overseas offices and one of the largest domestic branch networks among local banks. To date, the Bank has a total domestic footprint of over 600 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs strategically located nationwide. PNB maintains its position as the Philippine bank with the most extensive international reach with more than 70 overseas branches, representative offices, remittance centers and subsidiaries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.
