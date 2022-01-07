Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Firefighter 

Published: Jan 06, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Fire Department Firefighter Jonathan Flagler:

“Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to Firefighter Flagler’s family, friends and Los Angeles County Fire Department colleagues at this difficult time. This devastating loss is a reminder of the dangers our heroic firefighters face every day to protect Californians. Firefighter Flagler’s sacrifice and over two decades of selfless service will not be forgotten.”

Firefighter Flagler, 47, sustained fatal injuries today while battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes. A 21-year veteran firefighter, he joined the Los Angeles County Fire Department in 2020 and previously served at the Vernon Fire Department. Firefighter Flagler is survived by his wife and two sons.

In honor of Firefighter Flagler, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###