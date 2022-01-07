Press Releases

01/06/2022

Governor Lamont Directs State Office Buildings Closed to the Public Friday Due to Winter Storm

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is ordering all executive branch state office buildings closed to the public on Friday, January 7, 2022, due to the winter storm conditions that are anticipated to impact Connecticut.

“This appears to be a significant winter storm that is about to impact our state, with snowfall anticipated to reach rates of more than one inch per hour causing whiteout conditions and happening right at the height of the morning rush hour,” Governor Lamont said. “We are directing that all Level 2 state employees who have been physically reporting to their office buildings to stay home on Friday out of an abundance of caution. All Level 2 state employees who have been working remotely during the recent COVID-19 surge should continue to do so. I strongly encourage everyone in Connecticut to stay off the roads on Friday morning unless absolutely necessary, particularly during the height of the storm so that DOT crews can clear the roads and keep everyone safe.”

The governor is directing that:

Level 2 state employees who are able to telework shall telework for the duration of the storm-related closures; and Level 2 state employees whose job duties cannot be performed via telework should not report to work in-person.

Level 2 state employees include all of those who were previously designated as “nonessential” based on their respective job duties, and Level 1 are those who were previously designated as “essential.” The terminology used for these classifications was modified through an executive order issued in 2018.