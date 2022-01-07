Metagenomics Market by Product, Technology, and Application | Forecast, 2018-2024

The global metagenomics market was valued at $176 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $523 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Metagenomics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

DNA sequencing platforms have witnessed remarkable progress in the recent years through technological developments. They are highly useful and advantageous as compared to traditional technologies, such as reducing the number of pre-sequencing steps, assuring authenticity of the sequences with long reads (MB to GB) produced per run, and attaining high read accuracy.

DNA sequencing is largely associated with metagenomic studies, advancements in this area are set to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Conversely, because metagenomics is a relatively new concept involving analysis of interaction in the microbe community and its interpretation, lack of knowledge regarding this sector is expected to hamper the market growth.

The Metagenomics Market report is analyzed across Product, Technology, Application, and Region. By product, the report is classified into instrument & software and consumable. By Application the market is further divided into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization, biotechnology, biofuel, and agriculture. Region-wise, the global metagenomics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of Metagenomics Market:

• The sequencing segment accounted for four-fifths of the total market share in 2017.

• The environmental remediation segment registered the second-highest growth rate among applications with a CAGR of 17.4% from 2018 to 2024.

• North America dominated the global metagenomics market, accounting for the maximum share in 2017, and is expected to retain the same trend during the forecast period.

• India has registered the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific metagenomics market with a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

• Germany accounted for two-sevenths of the total share in the European metagenomics market in 2017.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Metagenomics Market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Enterome SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Swift Biosciences, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

