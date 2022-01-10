Villagers for Veterans holds groundbreaking ceremony for "Ashley's House" transition home for female veterans
Much needed transition home for homeless women veterans comes to Lake County, Florida
Veterans who are homeless may not have a home, but that doesn't mean they don't have diverse skills that could be put to use to meet the needs of an expanding job market.”EUSTIS, FL, LAKE, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villagers for Veterans and Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter welcome media, supporters, and veterans to our groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction on Ashley’s House, a much-needed transition home for female veterans.
When:
Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:30am
Where:
2259 S. Grove St., Eustis, FL 32726
More than 30,000 women leave the U.S.military every year. Veteran service systems are not serving the female veteran population and current infrastructure is failing to address trauma and acknowledge the need for tailored responses based on the experience of women in the U.S. military. It is impossible for women veterans to find comfort or safe refuge in facilities occupied by more than 98% of male veterans.
Further, information gathered by interviews conducted by Villagers for Veterans, revealed a variety of unique challenges that women who leave the military face including an absence of a female vet community and a lack of financial literacy and education. The issues are compounded for women because of cultural stereotypes and the gender pay gap.
That’s why Villagers for Veterans has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to start construction on Ashley’s House. It will provide a critical refuge for women veterans to continue their education, get their finances in order, and attain the medical assistance needed to transition successfully into the civilian world.
Speakers:
Eustis Mayor: Michael Holland
President of Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation: Phyllis Wilson
Gold Star Mom of 1st Lt. Ashley White: Deborah White
Refreshments will be available after the ceremony.
Press Contact:
Marie Bogdonoff, Villagers for Veterans President Phone: 516-220-5068
Email: Marie.Bogdonoff@villagersforveterans.org
