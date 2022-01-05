Submit Release
Supreme Court clears the way for thousands in back pay to San Francisco janitors who lost their jobs

Thirty-three former janitors at a San Francisco apartment complex won the right to thousands of dollars in back pay Wednesday when the state Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a contractor that refused to rehire them after taking over, despite state and local laws protecting those workers.

